Deal puts Kankakee property back on the tax rolls

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council approved an ordinance at Monday’s meeting to sell a building it owns at 601 N. Entrance Ave.

Kankakee-based Piggush Simoneau Inc. (PSI) will purchase the empty 15,000-square-foot warehouse for $10, according to the ordinance.

In return, the company will sink $1.5 million in repairs and improvements to the building that has been off the tax rolls for approximately four to five years, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.

A commercial and industrial construction company, PSI was looking for storage space. Its offices are located in the 600 block of North Cherry Avenue, which is near the warehouse. The two sides worked out a deal in the past 60 to 75 days.

As part of the deal, the city will lease for five years 5,300 square feet to use as storage for the public works department. The city’s payment of the real estate taxes on that portion of the building will serve as its rent.

“We’re actually paying ourselves back,” he said.

In 2010, the city purchased the warehouse along with two other vacant structures, Curtis said. This venture is the first in what Curtis hopes will be many. The city owns several properties as well as more than 200 vacant lots and boarded-up houses.

“Getting businesses to buy these properties is a way to get them fixed up and put back on the tax rolls,” Curtis said.

Buyers will have 12 to 18 months to fix up the property, he added.

“We are not going to let them languish for three or four years,” Curtis said.

By selling some of the properties, it will allow public works to focus more on infrastructure rather than cutting grass at the locations.

Curtis looks at this as a way to keep moving the city forward.

“The aesthetics are more important,” he said. “This is a way to allow businesses to grow and help neighborhoods.”