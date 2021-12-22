St. Anne school officials talk pandemic hurdles

ST. ANNE — The pandemic’s impact on education may present itself for years to come, and for some schools, its immediate effect was evident with the 2021 Illinois School Report Card data released at the end of October.

One of those schools was St. Anne Community High School, which had one of the lowest four-year graduation rates in Kankakee County at 73.9 percent. Only Kankakee High School came in lower at 73.4 percent.

The four-year graduation rate had been increasing from around 77 percent in 2016 to 87 percent in 2018, then dropped to about 81 percent in 2019, and has been at 73 percent and 74 percent for 2020 and 2021.

“We have a very small class size and caring teachers who work tirelessly to put our students in positions to be successful,” Superintendent Charles Stegall said of the previous year-to-year improvements. “Having our students in routines working regularly with these teachers had helped to see that increase previously. A lack of consistency and routine due to the pandemic has really hurt our students.”

The 2021 high school dropout rate in St. Anne was also an outlier at 5.2 percent. In comparison, the statewide average was 2.1 percent.

In 2020, St Anne’s dropout rate was even more staggering at 11 percent, while the state average for that year was 3.5 percent.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/state-releases-school-report-card-data/article_27795d1e-3c5a-11ec-ab04-e793f46675be.html" target="_blank">In Kankakee County</a>, the lowest dropout rate for 2021 was 0.4 percent at Herscher High School, and the median of the seven public high schools was 1.9 percent at Manteno High School.

Stegall noted that St. Anne students already face challenges due to economic factors and mobility (students changing schools during a school year), and the pandemic undoubtedly compounded those existing hurdles.

“All districts have been faced with challenges during the last two years,” he said. “We already have a high percentage of our student population who are struggling daily due to situations outside of their control but then throw on top of that a worldwide pandemic, our student’s problems are exacerbated even more.”

About 73 percent of the high school’s 170 students are from low-income families, according to the 2021 report card data.

The data also counted 4.1 percent of students as homeless, meaning they do not have permanent or adequate homes.

The high school typically has a large number of transient students each year, and 81 percent of students receive free or reduced lunch, Stegall said.

“Place those [factors] on top of a worldwide pandemic and it doesn’t surprise us to see our numbers jump like that,” he said.

Certain factors can also contribute to a drastic change in the data because of how the state reporting system works, he added. For instance, some students will move to a school district for a month and then transfer out. Those students are reflected in the data despite only being with the district for a short time.

“We have sadly seen a number of students leave to go to another school and not enroll,” he explained. “When that happens, that negatively affects both our graduation rates and our drop-out rates.”

Principal Ramie Kolitwenzew added that, as freshmen, 22 percent of students in the Class of 2020 were not on track to graduate on time, and another 7 percent had failed at least one course.

“This class struggled significantly as freshmen and overcame a multitude of obstacles,” she said.

Koliwenzew also explained how student mobility in St. Anne contributes to the challenges students face when it comes to graduating on time.

When a student transfers in from a school which only offers six credits per year, versus the seven credits per year required at St. Anne, failing one class immediately puts that student off-track, she said.

“In the last 10 years, we have raised our graduation requirements from 23 credits to 26,” she said. “Students have very little wiggle room for failure.”

St. Anne also struggled with chronic absenteeism last school year; the data indicates the high school had a chronic absenteeism rate of 37 percent. While this was above the statewide average of 21.2 percent, it was not the highest rate in the county.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Bradley Elementary District 61 and Pembroke CCSD 259 all had higher chronic absenteeism rates of 38.4 percent, 43.9 percent and 59.6 percent, respectively.

The Illinois State Board of Education has indicated that student attendance and other data for 2021 may have been affected by the pandemic, and differences in how schools took attendance during remote learning were key variables.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/isbe-releases-2021-standardized-testing-data/article_f13b55fe-5473-11ec-a83e-c3d99d12b03c.html" target="_blank">Further Illinois School Report Card data</a> released in early December showed standardized test scores for many schools across the state. In St. Anne, it showed that 17 percent of students achieved proficiency in English language arts on the SAT, while 4 percent achieved proficiency in math. The numbers are down from 2019, when proficiency rates were 25 percent for English and 14 percent in math.

"A lack of consistency and routine due to the pandemic has really hurt our students.”

Superintendent Charles Stegall