Kankakee to purchase body cameras for police officers

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council approved the purchase of 30 body cameras and 15 in-car dash cameras for the city’s police force at its meeting on Monday.

Midwest Public Safety of Decatur was awarded the contract with the lowest of four bids at $226,550.

The total was less than budgeted for as the department changed its original request which called for body cameras for every officer.

Instead, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said, officers will be assigned a camera from the pool for their shift. He said 15 of the 30 cameras would be used per shift.

Officers will begin wearing the body cams next month, he said.

Kankakee becomes the fourth law enforcement agency in Kankakee County to purchase such equipment.

A sweeping criminal reform bill signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in February requires all police departments in Illinois to have body cams in use by 2025. The law did not provide funding avenues for the equipment or relating costs.

Kankakee’s system will be the same brand used by Bourbonnais police and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Bourbonnais was the first agency in the county to start using the cameras back in 2015. They have 24 body cameras and all 14 of their squad cars have in-car dash cameras, according to Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief David Anderson.

Earlier this year, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department purchased body cameras. All 30 deputies wear one. The department already had in-car dash cameras.

Bradley also has equipped officers with cameras. Police Chief Donald Barber said they have 40 body and 21 dash cameras.