Fortitude gets the greenlight to build facility

KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach received approval Monday from the Kankakee City Council to build its homeless shelter facility.

The 5,500-square-foot shelter, to be built on two vacant lots at 155 and 167-169 N. Washington Ave., will be located directly north of CVS Pharmacy at 225 W. Court St. The facility will have capacity for 36 individuals. The organization’s current temporary set-up in the vacant St. Paul’s Lutheran School building in downtown Kankakee accommodates 18.

Fortitude is targeting an October 2022 move into its own, brand-new complex to be known as “The Fort.”

Construction of the $550,000 structure is slated to begin next spring and be completed by late summer to early fall 2022.

Fortitude began its program for helping the homeless in April 2018. In January 2019, it started offering nightly shelter at rotating locations in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.

“I’m glad we got it approved,” Fortitude Director Dawn Broers said after the vote. “We appreciate the support.”

But the approval didn’t come without new hurdles.

After city aldermen passed the ordinance rezoning the property, the vote on issuing the conditional use permit was held up.

Second Ward Alderman David Baron proposed an amendment that after two years, Fortitude would need to add daytime services. It would be a place that the homeless could receive counseling and other services.

“Within two years after the commencement of shelter operations at the facility, the applicant shall provide, or partner with another entity to provide, daytime shelter services at the facility generally on days after offering night shelter services and in compliance with an operational plan to be submitted by the applicant and approved by the Mayor,” was the wording of the proposed amendment.

Baron said this is the one time the city can put conditions in place.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s economic and community development executive director, said the city would work with Fortitude.

“What Fortitude would do and has done is be a point of entry for the homeless housing system,” she said. “What this [amendment] will do is allow agencies to invest in the facility.”

She discussed possible funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

During discussion of the amendment, 7th Ward Alderman Reginald D. Jones asked if this would be something Fortitude’s directors wanted to do.

“This is the ultimate question,” Jones said. “What do they want to do?”

Fortitude Board Director Jack Tyson said the ultimate goal is to provide services 24 hours a day but the organization has to be responsible on the financial side.

“We have to be fiscally responsible,” Tyson said. “Fiscal responsibility is being able to do this before taking any steps. As an objective, I am all for it. But before we make that commitment, I want to see progress.”

At this time, Tyson said, he could not see the organization being able to finance daytime services.

Broers said that agreeing to provide daytime service was not possible at this time. She said the organization would have to add $100,000 to its budget annually to accomplish it.

The amendment was voted down. Had it passed, Broers said, the organization would have pulled the ordinance for approval of the conditional use permit.

After the amendment was voted down, the council voted on the original conditional use permit. It was approved by 11 of the 12 aldermen present, including Baron. Second Ward Alderman Michael O’Brien abstained due to possible conflicts, and Second Ward Alderman Cherry Malone-Marshall and Fourth Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs were not present.