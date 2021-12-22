Calendar of Events: Dec. 22-29

<strong>Dec. 22</strong>

<strong>Christmas Cookie Baking</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Limestone Township Library, at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, come bake and decorate cookies in the meeting room.

<strong>» 815-939-1696</strong>

<strong>Bingo at Peotone Legion</strong>

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., bingo is held at the Peotone American Legion Post 392. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food is served until 7:30 p.m. (with a limited menu).

<strong>»708-258-9378, alaunint392@yahoo.com</strong>

<strong>Dec. 23</strong>

<strong>Midnight Market</strong>

From 9 to 11 p.m. at Made For Me Boutique, at 45 N. Main St., Manteno, the boutique will host its annual Midnight Market. There will be sales, drinks, snacks, MFM bucks and Grinch Bags.

<strong>»815-216-7595</strong>

<strong>Dec. 24</strong>

<strong>Christmas Eve at Bennett-Curtis</strong>

Starting at 4:30 p.m., The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park, will be hosting a Thea prix-fixe, five-course menu is $64.95 per person and includes a starter, homemade soup, salad, entrée and dessert. This is by reservation only.

<strong>»Reservations: 815-465-2288</strong>

<strong>Dec. 25</strong>

<strong>Christmas Pajama Party</strong>

At 6 p.m., Game On Bar & Grill, 115-117 Second St., Peotone, is hosting the 5th annual Christmas Pajama Party for post-Christmas dinner drinks.

<strong>»708-258-3322</strong>

<strong>Dec. 26</strong>

<strong>Cemetery Historical Tour and Clean Up Day</strong>

At 10 a.m. at the Smith Family Cemetery, 5314 W. State Route 102, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee River State Park will be hosting a Historical Tour and Clean Up Day at the Smith Family Cemetery. The group will be unobtrusively cleaning the grave markers, laying flowers, and enjoying a talk on the history of the cemetery and the family buried there.

<strong>Xtreme Bar Bingo</strong>

From 2 to 4 p.m. at Ne Ne’s, 106 E. Main St., Ashkum, Xtreme Bar Bingo is free and open to the public. There will be nine games and prizes include cash, TVs, gift cards and more.

<strong>»815-698-2402</strong>

<strong>Dec. 27</strong>

<strong>Family Movie</strong>

At 1:30 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, there will be a screening of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” No registration is required and the screening is free.

<strong>»815-933-1727</strong>

<strong>LEGO Night</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Edward Chipman Public Library, 126 N. Locust St., Momence, build a Lego creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on throughout the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

<strong>»815-472-2581</strong>

<strong>Dec. 28</strong>

<strong>Writer’s Group</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. at Limestone Township Library, at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, writers of any level are invited to meet with other writers to edit and critique each other’s work.

<strong>»815-939-1696</strong>

<strong>Crossover Book Club</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, explore new worlds across a variety of genres. From childhood classics to travel memoirs, this free book club covers a variety of tastes.

<strong>»815-932-6245</strong>

<strong>Teen Neon Light Art</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, teens are invited to the library to create their own LED sign to celebrate the end of 2021.

<strong>»815-932-6245</strong>

<strong>Dec. 29</strong>

<strong>Happy Noon Year</strong>

At 11 a.m. at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, kids ages 2 to 7 are invited for the annual child-friendly New Year’s party featuring a noon ball drop.

<strong>»815-932-6245</strong>

<strong>STEAM Workshop</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Limestone Township Library, at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, students entering kindergarten in 2022 are invited for engineering experiments with Legos.

<strong>»More info: 815-939-1696</strong>

6 p.m. Dec. 23

At 6 p.m. Limestone Township Library, at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, will host a screening of “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks. Popcorn and drinks will be served.

>> 815-939-1696