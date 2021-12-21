Modifications being made to proposed pedestrian bridge

BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais is working to make the dream of a pedestrian bridge near Olivet Nazarene University a reality.

“The challenge is to make the bridge a reality," village administrator Mike Van Mill said during Monday's village board meeting in which trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance that would fund modifying plans for a proposed pedestrian bridge at the intersection of U.S. Route 45/52 and Illinois Route 102.

"Now, we are looking at value engineering to bring the bridge into financial alignment with the funds we have," he said. "We can get there."

Last June, the project received a $2 million grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s program for transportation enhancement. According to state guidelines, the project must begin within four years. If ground is not broken by June 2025, the money reverts back to the state.

“We’re very excited to receive the grant from IDOT,” Van Mill said. “Some modifications have to be made to the original design to make this a reality.”

The original plans were drawn in 2018. Then, the project was estimated to cost $6.3 million.

“Now we are starting to get down to reality,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “We need to try and do it at a price we can afford.”

BLDD Architects of Chicago calculated an updated project cost of $7 million for a glass-enclosed bridge with an HVAC system.

The company also provided an alternate plan of replacing the glass with mesh screens and no HVAC system. That came in at $5.6 million.

Earlier this month, during the village’s finance committee meeting, trustees agreed to move forward with the alternate plan.

They also agreed to pay BLDD $286,000 for the modified plans and managing the construction of the project.

Van Mill said the village has had ongoing discussions with Olivet officials to help pay those costs as well as help fund construction of the bridge as it will benefit university students.

Olivet houses some students in off-campus apartments located northwest of the intersection, meaning students must cross the roadway. More than 500 students daily bike or walk from off-campus housing to campus, according to statistics provided by the village.

They cross the intersection of U.S. Route 45/52 and Illinois Route 102, which averages 76,000 vehicles daily.