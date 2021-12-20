Winners announced for second annual Bourbonnais lighting contest

BOURBONNAIS — The winners are chosen but the “Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest” will continue to illuminate the Village of Bourbonnais through Dec. 25.

Sponsored by Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew and SERVPRO of Kankakee County, the second annual event began Dec. 3 and encouraged outdoor festive lighting and decorations among village residents. Participants entered for a chance to win in traditional and people’s choice categories. An online map of 31 decorated homes is currently available for viewing at <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.

“We would like to congratulate all winners and participants for helping make the village look festive and bright this holiday season,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release. “This is a fun activity not only for the Village of Bourbonnais to enjoy but for all communities.”

This marks the second consecutive year the Boudreau family won first place in the traditional category, which is overseen by an outside panel of judges.

“We do it for our neighbors and the community,” Kyle Boudreau said. “Every year, we like to spread holiday cheer.”

First-place winners in each category receive a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners receive a $50 Visa gift card and third-place winners receive a $25 Visa gift card. Prizes were made possible by the event sponsors.

First-place winners in the People’s Choice category, the Bleyle family, donated their prize money to Toys for Tots. The community votes for their favorite light display via Facebook. This year, a total of 4,415 votes were calculated for the People’s Choice category.

For more information and upcoming events, <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events</a>.

<strong>Traditional Category</strong>

• 1st: The Boudreau family, 1319 Mill Pond Road

• 2nd: Eric and Kaitlain Cavender, 430 Stone Cutter Drive

• 3rd: The Reynolds family, 53 Bonds Drive

<strong>Merry Mention</strong>

• 4th: The Scott family, 250 Kristina Drive

• 5th: Steve, Lori and Buford Bleyle, 1344 Mill Pond Drive

<strong>People’s Choice Category</strong>

• 1st: Steve, Lori and Buford Bleyle, 1344 Mill Pond Drive

• 2nd: Neco Ramirez and family, 715 Tremont St.

• 3rd: The Toepfer family, 1225 Patriot Way

<strong>Merry Mention</strong>

• 4th: The Grant family, 19 Castle Coombe Drive

• 5th: The Steinberg family, 766 Cherokee Drive