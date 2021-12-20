Voters set to receive new cards

The redistricting process can create changes for voters just as it does for political parties and elected officials.

With 2020 Census data in hand, redistricting has been underway in regard to congressional, legislative, representative, county board and precinct lines. As a result of these changes, many voters will be in new districts and possibly a new polling place.

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson is ensuring all voters in the county make any possible transitions smoothly by mailing new voter cards to all registered voters in Kankakee County.

“It is important that all eligible residents of Kankakee County make sure their voter registration is current and correct,” Hendrickson said.

He “strongly encourages” voters to review their new identification card to see what their new districts are and where they should go to vote.

“If you do not receive a voter’s card and believe that you are registered to vote, you should contact our office,” Hendrickson said.

If information on the card is not correct, return the card within seven days with the corrected address. If the information is correct, sign the card on the appropriate line and retain it for Election Day.

For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 815-937-2990 or stop by the office in the County Administration Building at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The next election is the primary election on June 28, 2022.