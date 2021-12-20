Riverside Healthcare partners with Daisy Award

KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare recently shared its partnership with The DAISY Award, an international program that rewards and celebrates the care nurses give every day.

“Riverside Healthcare is proud to be DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor once a month,” the healthcare organization said in a news release.

DAISY is an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died of complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura at the age of 33.

During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family was awestruck by the care and compassion his nurses provided not only to Barnes but to everyone in his family. So one of the goals they set in creating a foundation in Barnes’ memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses everywhere who make a difference in the lives of so many people by the work they do every day.

Each DAISY award honoree will be recognized at a ceremony in their unit and will receive a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch.”

To nominate a nurse, go to <a href="http://www.riversidehealthcare.org" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org</a> and select “Patients and Visitors,” then select “The DAISY Award.”