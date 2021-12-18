Riverwalk now seeks fiscal support

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District Board President Ray Eads and his wife moved to Kankakee from DuPage County in 2003 for no other reason than the beauty of the Kankakee River.

He now is part of the three-pronged group that is working to deliver to Kankakee County residents recreational resources in and around a 4-mile stretch of the Kankakee River as it goes through central and western portions of the city.

The first phase of this development is the East Riverwalk, a 1-acre park set to be developed at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee. The project is expected to break ground by no later than fall 2023.

If the project does not begin before the end of 2023, current grant funds would need to be returned.

The groups behind this project are the City of Kankakee, the Kankakee Valley Park District and the Kankakee Riverfront Society, which is a volunteer organization comprised of about 25 area residents.

The $2.5 million to $3 million East Riverwalk project will be a key point of the entire riverwalk project, officials noted during a Friday morning program at the site, not just because it will be the first major development, but it can show the community what is possible along the river banks.

Eads admitted Friday he was not entirely sold on the project at first, but once he took in the master plan in its entirety, he has been “hook, line and sinker” ever since.

The project, brought to the city by then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, has been in discussion and development stages since 2017.

Eads said there certainly will be those who he called “Debbie Downers and Negative Nancys” regarding the feasibility of such a large project and the community’s ability to support such an endeavor.

“We just have to stay focused,” he said.

Eads described this project as something similar to the baseball diamond construction in the Kevin Costner movie “Field of Dreams.”

“This is truly, ‘If we build it, they will come,’” he said regarding not only community interest but from those outside the community as well. “To Kankakee, this is their Christmas present. The future riverwalk.”

<strong>Next steps forward</strong>

The site has already gone through the first stage of its transformation as a long-standing house and garage on the western portion of the property has been demolished and the site cleared.

However, before any earthmoving equipment or construction crews make their appearance at the site, there is the matter of raising money. A significant amount of money.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis noted $500,000 of grant money already has been spent on clearing the site and developing plans, but the time has come to take the concept to the public for fiscal backing.

He said the fundraising effort is now just getting set to begin and the group has already received $10,000. He noted that is a long way from where it needs to be, but it is a start.

If Friday’s unveiling of the East Riverwalk concept is any indication, there appears to be growing community support. The event was attended by about 40 people.

Curtis also noted the riverfront society is seeking to have a full-time director hired within the next three months or so. The chief charge of the director will be raising money through grants, the community and the region’s business sector.

Curtis noted this project is not to be funded by Kankakee taxpayers.

<strong>Long haul</strong>

Matt McBurnie, vice chairman of the riverfront society, said this portion of the project is simply the first step of many steps to be taken. He noted while many people talk of the Naperville riverwalk and its beauty, he stressed development took decades.

“We know this is Step One. If we can do this, we can do Step Two. I view this like a snowball going downhill and becoming larger. I think as people see what we are getting accomplished, more people will step forward and join us,” he said.

McBurnie noted the public is skeptical because of past announcements of projects that never materialized.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s economic and community development executive director, noted Kankakee suffers from its own perspective of what it can and can’t be.

“If we don’t start, don’t try, it will never happen,” she said. “We just have to keep working together.”

Eads said there is no question the Kankakee River has served the area well. But, he noted, it can provide even more than just being its source of water.

“This is a magnificent resource, but it has not been used to its full potential,” he said. “I will do whatever I can to support this project. If you build it, people will come. I’m super excited.”