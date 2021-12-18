River Valley Special Rec receives donation from Meijer

BRADLEY — Meijer in Bradley surprised two local nonprofits — River Valley Animal Rescue and River Valley Special Recreation Association — with $5,000 donations.

Bradley store director Dan Komer said every Meijer store made donations to local organizations chosen by employees through a vote. In total, the multi-state retailer will donate about $3 million to organizations.

In a letter from Komer and Senior Director of Community Giving Catherine Cooper, RVSRA’s Executive Director Tom Breitenbucher was notified of the donation.

“Enriching lives in the communities we serve starts we our teams,” the letter said. “We recently challenged our Bradley store to work together as a diverse committee to research, nominate and vote on a local nonprofit organization to receive a special one-time donation from Meijer.”

The organization received a check for $4,000 and $1,000 in Meijer gift cards.

“Thank you for enriching lives in our communities, we appreciate your passion for serving others,” the letter continued.

Breitenbucher shared funds will go into RVSRA’s Foundation to help offset projects, equipment, supplies and scholarships that fall outside of the organization’s operating budget. RVSRA provides recreational programs and services for those with special needs in conjunction with the park districts in Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone.

For more information on the organization, call 815-933-7336, or go to <a href="http://www.rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">rivervalleysra.com</a>.