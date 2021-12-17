Police, fire departments to play basketball for charity

KANKAKEE — At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, the Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee Firefighters Local 653 will play in a police vs. fire charity basketball game.

The game will be held at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, and entry is $5 per person.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides college scholarships to children whose first responders’ parents have either died in the line of duty or have become permanently disabled.

The remaining portion of the proceeds will benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.

For more information and to donate, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3tm2CO3" target="_blank">bit.ly/3tm2CO3</a>.