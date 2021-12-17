Kankakee Trinity Academy gains accreditation from ACSI

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Trinity Academy has been granted accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International, according to a news release from the school.

The school’s administration and board of directors decided to seek accreditation from the organization earlier this school year after the Illinois State Board of Education revoked KTA’s recognition for refusing to follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate.

In lieu of following the mandate and providing evidence to the state board to regain recognition, the school pursued the ACSI accreditation.

As part of the accreditation process, the ACSI conducted one site visit at the school, according to the release.

“I am thankful to God for blessing us during this difficult time,” said Pastor Brad Prairie, the school’s principal, in the release. “We couldn’t be happier to be accredited with ACSI. We are excited about the new chapter and growth that God has planned for us.”

According to the ACSI website, the purpose of its certification is “to strengthen Christian schools by credentialing educators who meet established professional and Biblical requirements.”

Accreditation is granted to KTA until the first renewal visits during the spring of 2023, according to the release.

ACSI accreditation establishes a framework for professional growth over time, similar to the framework of school improvement within the public school system, the release states.

ISBE recently returned the KTA’s status and again asked the school to follow the mask mandate, to which it declined. KTA’s most recent status with the state is “on probation.”

KTA is a pre-K through 12th-grade school and had previously been recognized with the state since shortly after it was founded in 1981.