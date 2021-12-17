Kankakee School Board approves renovations, tax levy

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved renovations for King and Kennedy middle schools and Kankakee Junior High School and passed the 2021 tax levy request during its meeting this week.

The renovations are estimated to cost about $5,920,570 total and will include repairs and updates at King and Kennedy middle schools and KJHS.

The cost to install 54 unit ventilators, new hot water piping and hot water boiler, and new chiller plants at both middle schools comes out to $5,760,870, while replacing the existing rooftop AC unit and all associated work at KJHS will be $159,700, according to the project proposal.

Another option was presented to the board that would have included fewer mechanical and AC upgrades and additional remodeling of the KJHS administrative offices; the total project would have cost about $140,000 less.

The board decided to approve the option recommended by the administration which included the rooftop AC unit at KJHS.

“We feel we would be able to capture even more and benefit more students [with this option],” said Nicole Terrell-Smith, assistant superintendent of business services. “That’s looking at both Kennedy and King mechanicals, chillers, as well as dealing with the rooftop here [at KJHS], so we’re impacting a larger number of students. That budget is at $5.9 million.”

The purchase was approved unanimously, aside from one abstention from board member Christopher Bohlen.

Smith also updated the board on other construction projects in the district.

She said the third and final phase of Kankakee High School construction is nearing completion.

“Now, we are just waiting on the final pieces of furniture, which are anticipated to be delivered next week,” Smith said. “Once those are put together, we will be ready to fully open that hub.”

The final hub is slated to be a remote/hybrid learning hub.

Smith also said the remodeling work on KJHS began Monday, including some demolition work. A key feature of that project will include an expanded and renovated cafeteria.

<strong>2021 tax levy</strong>

Smith also summarized the final 2021 tax levy request before the board voted to approve it.

The total levy being submitted for is $18 million, including $11.36 million for the education fund, $2.625 million for operations and maintenance, and $2.1 million for transportation.

The board also approved a supplemental property tax levy to pay off principal and interest on outstanding bonds.

<strong>COVID-19 update</strong>

Also during Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Genevra Walters updated the board on the district’s current COVID-19 numbers.

As of Monday, a total of 62 adults and 149 students had tested positive for COVID-19 since school started in August, according to Walter’s report.

Currently, one adult and 782 students throughout the district are in quarantine, Walters said.

Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent for human resources, updated the board on the district’s health clinics during the personnel report.

Fountain said the district’s health clinics at Kankakee High School and Kankakee Junior High School have provided more than 1,389 tests for staff that submit for weekly COVID-19 testing, and they have been able to service 404 students with COVID-19 tests.

<strong>$5,760,870</strong>

• Install 54 unit ventilators, new hot water piping and hot water boiler, and new chiller plants at both middle schools

<strong>$159,700</strong>

• Replace the existing rooftop AC unit and all associated work at KJHS

<strong>Total: $5,920,570</strong>