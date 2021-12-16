Park board awaiting bid to repair harbor

The Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners is waiting on a bid from a construction and engineering firm to repair the damage that was done earlier this year at Beckman Harbor on the Kankakee River.

Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, asked the board at Monday’s meeting at the Birk Park administration building to table consideration of the proposal by Leopardo Companies, of Hoffman Estates, because the bid was not yet ready.

“They are still working with the marine engineers and for heavy construction that does the work,” Heitz said. “I do not have an actual proposal, but I did want to ask to table that until next month.”

The dock on the north wall of Beckman Harbor collapsed into the water after heavy rains Oct. 2 inundated Kankakee. All boats and docks since have been removed from the harbor.

Heitz said Leopardo, which was the company that did the renovation of Splash Valley in 2020, was the only company that expressed interest in taking on the project. The proposal would be for the entire project.

“It will be for engineering, the site design plans, bid specs — everything that we need, permits and budgetary [needs],” Heitz said.

Board president Ray Eads said the proposal will look at four options to repair the harbor: stabilize the harbor as it is now; put it back the way it was before the collapse; expand the harbor to accommodate more boats; and to put it back together, stabilizing the east and south walls.

Heitz said she doesn’t know what the costs might be for repairing the harbor. It’s hopeful Leapardo will have the proposal by the next board meeting Jan. 24. The measure was tabled by the board until then.