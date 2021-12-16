Kankakee Rotary project assists Harbor House

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On Dec. 9, the Rotary Club of Kankakee presented Harbor House with welcome bags for the domestic violence shelter.

In the past, Harbor House of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties Coalition Against Domestic Violence would average 250 people served by their shelter each year, but that number now is closer to 350.

The average length of a stay is a month. Those families have little to no items when they arrive at the shelter. The Rotary Club of Kankakee compiled welcome bags for 10 adults and 20 children.

The Rotary Club of Kankakee worked with others in the community, including the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee, Kankakee Elks Club 627, Jean Moy (Usborne Independent Consultant), Rachel Bohlmann Bauer (Beauty Consultant) and Amy Rauch (The Majestic).

Those interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Kankakee can email <a href="mailto:kankakeerotary@gmail.com" target="_blank">kankakeerotary@gmail.com</a>.