Enticement charges net prison time for 2 Kankakee men

Two Kankakee men arrested during a Valentine’s Day FBI sting in Bradley were sentenced this week on child enticement charges.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Jazzie Simmons, 30, Kankakee, to seven years in prison and eight years of supervised release. Simmons pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

In a separate case, Judge Mihm sentenced Kyren Williams, 31, Kankakee, to 10 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. Williams pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Williams and Simmons were arrested in February 2020 as part of an FBI Springfield Division Operation conducted in Kankakee County through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The sting saw the arrest of 15 men, including 11 from Kankakee County.

According to police affidavits, each of the men engaged online on various social media sites with FBI covert employees posing as 14- and 15-year-old minors, both boys and girls.

Both Williams and Simmons have remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since their arrests.

“This operation and other similar ones show our continued commitment, along with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners, to uncover and prosecute sexual predators,” U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris said in a press release. “Parents and other caregivers need to continually monitor their children’s electronic communications to protect them from such offenders.”

David Nanz, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Springfield office, said the “online environment can be a dangerous place.”

“That’s why the FBI will never give up the exhaustive work of rooting out those who prey on innocent children,” he said in a press release. “These sentences demonstrate the importance of the collaborative work among our law enforcement partners to hold sexual predators accountable.”

The Valentine’s Day 2020 operation in Kankakee County was conducted with the coordination and assistance of the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.