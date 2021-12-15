County touts taxpayer savings with ARPA funds

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board is reporting that it has saved county taxpayers $4.22 million as part of the $4.37 million it has approved from its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

During its meeting Tuesday, the board received an update on the status of its $21.3 million in federal COVID relief funding. The board has another year to allocate the remaining funds.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler noted that 97 percent of the money approved so far has been for projects that taxpayers would have had to foot the bill for anyway.

“Those were things that we were going to have to pay for — like the voting machines, like the vehicles [for the sheriff’s department,” he said. “... So we’re just not out there buying a wish-list of things or throwing money around. We’re actually trying to reduce future tax projects.”

Wheeler added that the county can’t build a new courthouse for $200 million like Will County did, but it has to address problems with the current structure.

“We still have to deal with the fact that we’re overcrowded,” he said. “In COVID times, you could use some of that money to reduce that burden. We can redo the basement for spacing for jury assembly, maybe courtrooms and those types of things. We need to know how much that’s going to cost and what we can afford.

“Now we got to go through the process of dollars behind things we want to do and, so we can go ‘Yes, yes, no, yes.’ This hasn’t existed before, and it won’t after two years. It’s a temporary machine.”

Wheeler said the process the county has put in place for allocating the federal funds is “really solid.”

“This next month, we’ve got the social service program [pricing request] going out for a partner to put all of that together,” he said.

Wheeler said the county doesn’t normally work directly with social service agencies, so it wants to partner with a firm that can sort through those types of funding requests. A Request for Quotations — which basically asks for suppliers’ pricing on the requested services — has been sent out.

“These are things that counties don’t usually do except for Cook County,” he said. “We’re talking about substance abuse, mental health, physical health, recidivism, and the connections between all those things and joblessness and education and tie it all together that current programs don’t connect.”

The board also gave final approval of approximately $55,000 in ARPA funding — COVID-19 relief money — for business and organizations that submitted fund requests. Those were preliminarily OK'd by the Finance Committee in November.

Those approved for funding were:

• 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab in Kankakee, $1,401 for facility space and supplies

• A Better Cut Lawn Care in Bradley, $5,000 for loss of income

• Kankakee County Coroner, $11,000 for body bags

• Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see in Manteno, $10,000 for loss of income

• D&D Distributors/Off The Wall in St. Anne, $5,000 for rent and payroll

• Dunlap Vision in Bourbonnais, $5,000 for loss of revenue

• Harbor House in Kankakee; $10,000 for training

• McElroy Communications in Manteno, $5,000 for loss of income

• Sunrise Center Inc. of St. Anne, $2,624 for renovations