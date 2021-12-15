County board honors Kays football team

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board honored the Class 5A state runner-up Kankakee High School Kays football team with a proclamation Tuesday morning at its meeting at the county administration building.

In the proclamation, “The Kankakee County Board is pleased to recognize and honor the historic achievements of the Kankakee High School Kays football team by proclaiming Tuesday, December 14, 2021, as the 2021 Kankakee High School Kays Football Team day in the County of Kankakee.”

Several players and coaches for the Kays were on hand to accept a plaque with the proclamation. Also there were head coach Derek Hart and athletic director Ronnie Wilcox. Hart thanked the county for its support throughout the playoff run.

The proclamation also highlighted the Kays setting a school record with 13 wins, winning the Southland Athletic Conference crown and Hart being named Chicago Bears high school coach of the week after the win over Crete-Monee. It also noted the record-setting performances of quarterback Tomele Staples, wide receiver Pierre Allen, defensive lineman Marques Covington and the key contributions of cousins Jyaire Hill, Nate Hill and Nazir Hill during the historic run.

The proclamation also said that the Kays “served as unifying force for the community.”

