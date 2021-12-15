BBCHS School Board hears COVID-19 update

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has had 170 known positive student cases and 20 known positive staff cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 6, Superintendent Matt Vosberg reported during Monday’s BBCHS School Board meeting.

In the same time frame, 453 students have avoided being excluded from school through the district’s test-to-stay process, Vosberg said.

The test-to-stay process allows students to stay in school if they test negative on days one, three, five and seven after exposure. The tests are administered by school nursing staff.

Those 453 students would have needed to be excluded from school for up to 10 days without the use of the test-to-stay process, Vosberg said.

“We are doing a really nice job of keeping kids in school,” he said.

Currently, there are 10 student cases and 60 total students excluded from school due to COVID-19 protocol. Two staff members are also currently excluded from school due to the protocol.

Current numbers can be found on the <a href="https://www.bbchs.org/Page/212" target="_blank">COVID-19 Dashboard on the district’s website</a>.

“We are doing a good job managing this school year with the pandemic still impacting our work,” Vosberg said. “I’m really proud of the work that our team did to start the school year, to get the test-to-stay process in place.”

Board Vice President Mike O’Gorman said he was pleased to hear BBCHS is able to keep students in school to the extent possible.

He said that although he doesn’t want to see anyone get sick or miss school, the percentages have fortunately stayed low.

The district has a total student population of 1,983 and 266 staff members.

“Keeping kids in school is our No. 1 priority,” O’Gorman said. “Some of our other districts in the county are obviously struggling with that.”

Evan Tingley, director of student support services, added that BBCHS experienced a spike in COVID numbers for about a week and a half after Thanksgiving.

At that time, the school was going through the test-to-stay process with over 30 students, and the cheerleading team had to be excluded from school, he said.

Since then, the numbers have “flattened out really nicely,” Tingley said. Currently, six students are going through the test-to-stay process.

“It’s good we have most of our students,” Tingley said. “This week is really big for our students [with end-of-semester testing], so it is really great to see most students finish their quarantine, come back, and they never got sick.”

<strong>2021 Tax Levy</strong>

Also on Monday, the board approved the final 2021 tax levy request.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said the district is looking to gain about $400,000 over the prior year’s extension. Last year, the district received just over $16 million, and he expects it will receive under $16.5 million for 2021.

The district’s levy request is slightly higher at $16.874 million.

“The reason why we ask for more, with the levy process, if you leave any money on the table, being a tax cap district, you never will get that back,” he explained. “So if I under levied $100,000, I will lose $100,000 every year going forward.”

Hammond also cited the district’s ongoing capital needs as reasons to capture more tax dollars, particularly the need to renovate the building for things like ADA compliance and spacing issues.

“We are having a board meeting in the library; we don’t have a board room that would really fit everybody, and that’s just one little minor thing that we need within our building,” he said.

