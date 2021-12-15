11-year-old missing from Bourbonnais

This afternoon, the Bourbonnais Police Department issued a statement that they are "attempting to locate Aroura Stanger [who is] 11 years old, 4-foot 10-inches tall, 90 pounds, light skin tone/multi-racial female who was last seen in the 1000 block of Stratford Drive East."

"She was last seen wearing a gray zip up hoodie, tan shirt with "Security" on it, gray sweatpants with orange stripe on sides, black/white Nike shoes. No cell phone or electronics that can be pinged for location."

"Any person who commits the offense of harboring a runaway is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor."

Contact Bourbonnais Police Department dispatch at 815-937-3579 with any information.