Executive of Samaritan's Purse has Kankakee ties

When Ronnie Wilcox moved to Kankakee County to take the position of athletic director of Kankakee High School, he brought with him much of what he’s learned from his father over the years. His father, Ron Wilcox, of Boone, N.C., is the chief operating officer of Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.

“You work hard at what you do and the idea is service,” Ronnie said of his father’s characteristics. “No matter what you do, you’re serving other people and I think if that’s your mindset, and you put other people before yourself — whether you’re talking about a team or an organization — I think performance improves. People love coming to work for people like that.”

Service plays a role in everything Ron Wilcox does, as his position is to help facilitate and organize programs helping others around the world. And, as Ron describes it, “with the hope that families receive physical aid and spiritual encouragement when they need it most.”

Samaritan’s Purse is currently working on Operation Christmas Child, an annual program in which gift-filled shoeboxes are collected in Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States to be distributed to children in need around the world.

“We have nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide — with more than 270,000 of those in the U.S. — who are actively involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts so that children can hear the hope of the gospel,” Ron said.

Families around the world pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send worldwide. Ron shared that, in addition to the gift itself, a gift box provides an opportunity to share about Jesus Christ and God’s love.

Since 2009, more than 26.5 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey — a 12-lesson discipleship program. Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus and share their faith with friends and family.

This year, shoebox gifts were dropped off at more than 4,500 locations around the country during National Collection Week. The organization has a goal of sending 10 million shoebox gifts to children around the world, “but we know the incredible, and sometimes eternal, impact that a shoebox gift can have on even one child,” Ron shared.

An impact was made on a local level this year, as Faith Reformed Church in Kankakee (a small congregation of less than 100) donated 1,283 boxes, with Sylvia Boozer of St. Anne donating 253 boxes.

“That’s how I spend my time,” said Boozer of packing boxes. “I pray for the box as I’m packing and buying for it … I think of those children. I don’t know who’s going to get it, but it warms my heart to know that they will [receive it].”

“We are incredibly grateful to Kankakee families as they help us further the gospel through Operation Christmas Child,” Ron said. “Without local volunteers and church partners, we wouldn’t be able to reach millions of children around the world with the gift of hope this Christmas season.”

There still is an opportunity to send a shoebox gift to a child in need this Christmas season through Build a Shoebox Online at <a href="http://www.bit.ly/boxbuild2021" target="_blank">bit.ly/boxbuild2021</a>.

“Shoebox gifts built online go to the ends of the earth to children in some of the hardest-to-reach places — whether deep jungles, city slums, steep mountainsides, or one of 1,000 remote Pacific islands,” said Ron.

Ron Wilcox has served with Samaritan’s Purse since March 2004. He began his career with the ministry as internal auditor and currently serves as the chief operating officer, assisting Franklin Graham with the daily operations of the ministry. Prior to coming to Samaritan’s Purse, he worked as a certified public accountant for 29 years and was a partner with CapinCrouse for 18 years.

A native of Illinois, Ron graduated from Eastern Illinois University. He and his high school sweetheart, Susan, have been married for 46 years. They have four grown children and 13 grandchildren.

“My dad has always been a servant leader … I believe that’s why he’s been elevated to the position he’s at now in his life, especially with an organization like Samaritan’s Purse, because of how he loves and cares about people,” Ronnie said.

