Driver's license renewal added to appointment-only services list

BRADLEY — After announcing the implementation of appointment-based services at the Bradley-based Department of Motor Vehicles in November, the Illinois Secretary of State is now announcing an expansion of the program.

November’s announcement heralded changes to services at the 111 Village Square Shopping Center facility including behind-the-wheel road tests, IDs, and standard identification cards. Now, that list includes REAL ID cards and standard driver’s license renewals.

For these services, residents are now required to make an appointment.

Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment.

Bradley is one of 16 Chicago-area facilities to move to appointment-based service. The Watseka facility is not on the list.

State officials say these procedural changes are being put in place for what the state office considers larger facilities within central and downstate Illinois and aims to address heavy customer volume. The appointment policy began on Sept. 1 in the Chicago area. The transition was then moved into the downstate regions beginning in late November and will continue to expand to more facilities through the end of January.

Letters will be mailed to those who qualify to renew their driver’s license and ID cards online, by phone or by mail. The state office will send out the online renewal letters 90 days before cards expire.

The hours of service at the Bradley facility remain the same: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Senior citizens, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will continue to be served as walk-ins at all designated appointment facilities, including Bradley.

For quicker access to available appointments, the state says, customers should visit <a href="http://ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a> as new appointments are available each day. Appointments can also be made by calling the appointment hotline at 844-817-4649.

Services at the Bradley Department of Motor Vehicles that now require an appointment include the following:

• Behind-the-wheel road tests

• Standard identification cards

• REAL ID cards

• Standard driver's license renewals

To make an appointment, visit <a href="http://ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a> or call 844-817-4649.