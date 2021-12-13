YMCA addressing community's need for childcare

The Kankakee Area YMCA is assisting in the community’s need for more daycare options. After purchasing Presence Fortin Villa’s Learning Center — Presence’s former senior and child care center located at 1025 N. Washington Ave. in Kankakee — the YMCA is working to get the facility ready for its Jan. 3 opening date.

“There is a very high need in the community for childcare,” said Araceli Arellano, the YMCA’s childcare director. “There are about 100-plus families looking for childcare.

“If you call childcare [facilities] around the area, they’re all filled,” Arellano said. “So being able to get this building to operate for childcare will be able to address a huge need in our community.”

She said that the facility can serve 125 children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

There are six rooms at the facility, each equipped for different age ranges — 6 weeks to 15 months, 15 to 24 months, 2 years to 36 months, 3 to 4, and 4 to 5.

The sixth room is a school-age classroom, but since the facility will only accept children up to 5 years old, that will be used as extra space for a higher demand of children, if needed.

Each age group has its own playground just outside of its room. Additionally, each room is already filled with furniture, decor and supplies left from Presence. Arellano and others at the YMCA are currently working on sanitizing and organizing each room.

To staff the center, the YMCA is working on hiring 20 employees, including an assistant director to help Arellano run the center, as well as lead and assistant teachers. Additionally, they will be looking to hire a cook and a custodian. The facility will provide hot meals to the children.

Additionally, the facility will be offering a bilingual curriculum.

Arellano recently moved from Chicago to Kankakee for this new position and has worked in childcare for over a decade.

“My goal is to make sure that I can offer high-quality service to our parents and our students,” she said. “Of course, the children will be my top priority, so making sure they’re safe and learning is my top goal.”

She said that parents will be able to keep up with their children’s status throughout the day through the app Bright Wheel, which allows parents to see a live feed of their child. Also, it allows staff members to send notes and updates instantly to parents.

YMCA employees, including Arellano and CEO William Welsh, gathered for a Dec. 7 ribbon cutting at the facility.

“This is a new programming area that we’re expanding into,” Welsh said. “We identified a waiting list of over 100 families needing childcare services and we started working on creating a full-time childcare program.”

Welsh said that this addition allows the YMCA to expand programming to younger kids.

“We want to make sure we are offering many programs for each age group that we serve, from infants all the way up to teens, and this really will add to our offerings for infants to preschool kids,” he said.

To learn more or to register a child for daycare, call 815-933-1741, go to <a href="http://www.k3ymca.org" target="_blank">k3ymca.org</a> or email Arellano directly at <a href="mailto:aarellano@k3ymca.org" target="_blank">aarellano@k3ymca.org</a>.