Return of downtown Christmas parade?

Could there be bands, floats and a glimpse of Santa Claus in a <strong>downtown Kankakee Christmas parade</strong> in 2022?

At least one Kankakee alderman — who bears no resemblance to Santa — is pushing for just that.

At the conclusion of last week’s <strong>Kankakee City Council</strong> meeting, <strong>Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak</strong> brought up the idea of bringing back the downtown Christmas parade.

With other communities holding these type of events, he wondered if Kankakee could have its parade restored. He was told that it was certainly a possibility and since he was the person who brought up the issue, he was put in charge.

“It’s the perfect example of when someone brings something up and says ‘Let’s do this!’ they get to be the person who tries to bring it forward. That’s OK. I think this can be good,” Marczak said.

He added, “If you want something to happen, sometimes you have to step forward.”

A longtime downtown businessman, Marczak owns the property in which his mother, <strong>Helly</strong>, operates <strong>Out on a Limb</strong>, a bar in downtown Kankakee at 139 S. Schuyler Ave.

Marczak said since he brought the subject up last week he has received numerous calls and messages from people expressing a willingness to help make the parade a reality.

He noted he has no idea how long the potential parade would be, but he said it would certainly move through the downtown business core. He also said it would be logical to hold the event on the same night the city lights the Christmas tree at the <strong>train depot</strong> and places the holiday wreaths on the lions at the <strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>.

“I just think it’s a good thing to bring people together,” he said.

Marczak noted the downtown district once hosted a Santa House. He said he has no idea where the structure went when that tradition was discontinued several years ago. In all likelihood, the house no longer exists.

The alderman freely admits when he agreed to become an alderman in June replacing <strong>Jim Faford</strong>, he never imagined having this task.

“Absolutely not,” he said with a chuckle. “I certainly didn’t see myself doing this. These kind of things can happen, it just takes someone to grab the reindeer by the reins. I just didn’t think it would be me.”

Marczak will be making a list, but it won’t be the naughty or nice list. Rather, he is making one in which people will be asked to help him out.

“I have to have some people involved,” he said. “There must be community support for this.”

He said he is open to all ideas. He noted he also unsure of why the parade went away those many years ago.

<strong>Scott Smith</strong>, president of the <strong>Kankakee Development Corporation</strong>, the entity which supports downtown businesses and events, said he is definitely in favor of bringing an event like this back to life.

Smith noted the KDC would certainly be willing to support the event financially as well as with volunteers.

He said he is pleased Marczak has brought it forward now so there can be plenty of time to coordinate such an activity.

“Anything that increases positive traffic not only downtown, but throughout the city, we are supportive of it,” he said. “We would be supportive of the concept.”