New shoes, new coats given by Kiwanians

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Kiwanians were working on two of their largest service projects last week.

The service organization provided 245 pairs of new shoes to children in the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais school districts. Kiwanians also delivered 200 new winter coats to children in the same schools.

In both cases, the children most in need are identified by school social workers. Both programs, too, have a long history in the community. Both were started by other clubs and the Kiwanis took them over to keep them alive.

The coat project is known as Winter Warmth. Started years ago by the Junior League, the effort is now run by Kiwanian Mary Thomson. The coats handed out by Kiwanis are always new, never used.

“Some of these children probably never get anything new — just hand-me-downs,” she said. “We are helping to keep children warm and healthy, and maybe building a little bit of self-esteem, too.”

The coats are delivered to each school in red plastic bags by volunteer Kiwanians, with appropriate sizes for the individual boys and girls. Kankakee Rotary lends a big assist to the program by providing hats and gloves for the children.

Thomson remembers the moment when one excited child tried on his new coat. But he did not put on his new gloves. He was asked why. The answer, he explained, was that he was saving the gloves for his mom, who did not have any.

Both programs were delayed a bit by supply chain disruptions this year.

Thomson went to “every store in town” to find enough coats, she says. She buys most of the coats herself. Some individual Kiwanians will give her money for a coat or buy a new child’s coat themselves.

In the case of the shoes, Nicole Smolkovich, who heads the program for Kiwanis, had to “pivot quickly” to find enough shoes. Children from the Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee school districts wound up getting shoes at Kohl’s or Shoe Carnival. Both stores offered Kiwanis discounts to hold the costs down. Kiwanis volunteers and store employees work to get the children into the right size shoes. Smolkovich praised Jodi Amos of Shoe Carnival and Layne Brannock and Melissa Zmierski of Kohl’s for their cooperation.

Last year, during the height of COVID, Kiwanis had to change the program. Children brought home vouchers that their parents were asked to use by bringing them to the store. This year, Kiwanis returned to the students coming to the stores in chaperoned groups.

The youth not only gets a pair of shoes, he or she also gets three pairs of socks. Socks are donated by Bombas, which donates socks for each pair sold. Kiwanis wrote a grant to Bombas. Socks have also been donated by the Women of the Moose. Each child also brings home a donated large Tootsie Roll.

The Community Foundation partners with Kiwanis to financially support the program. Both programs are also underpinned by the sole Kiwanis annual fundraiser, the sale of peanuts and gummi bears. This year the drive had a record $41,000 in sales.

Like the coats, the shoe program had started with another volunteer group. The Telephone Pioneers had the original program, which was “All God’s Children Must Have Shoes.” The program has been held for 50 years, starting at Ted’s Shoes in downtown Kankakee and then at Sears, before moving to Kohl’s.