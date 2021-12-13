Christmas Day, Inc. serving holiday dinner

Christmas Day Inc., a local nonprofit, will be serving a free Christmas dinner at nine locations around Kankakee County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25.

“Don’t be home alone on Christmas,” event organizers wrote in an online post for the event. “Come and enjoy holiday festivities along with free Christmas dinner.”

The dinner will be catered by The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park. The meal will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, salad, a vegetable and pie.

Reservations are required by calling 815-614-2697 and must be made by noon Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Face coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed at all dinner locations.

The meals will be served at the following locations:

• Central Christian Church, 310 NW Main St., Bourbonnais

• Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

• Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park

• Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee

• Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee

• Leo Hassett Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno

• First Baptist Church, 2269 N. State Route 17, Momence

• St. Anne Catholic Church Hall, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne

• Sun River Terrace Community Building, 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace

