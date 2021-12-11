Local equestrian riders awarded

Three local riders received year-end awards from the Illinois Hunter Jumpers Association (IHJA).

Skyler Hendricks, a senior at Bishop McNamara, was awarded 2021 Grand Champion in the children’s high jumpers and 2021 Grand Champion in the junior jumpers, as well as a sixth-place finish in medals final.

Katie Brouillet, of rural St. Anne, graduate of Bishop McNamara and a freshman at West Virginia University, was awarded IHJA 2021 Reserve Champion of the high adult jumpers.

Sofia Pigato, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student, was awarded 2021 IHJA eight place in low adult jumpers.

All three riders are members of the Legacy Team at Griffin Gate Farms in Manteno and are trained by Andrea Hendricks, of Bourbonnais.