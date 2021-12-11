CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Cote spreads Christmas cheer in Aroma Park

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include information from Village of Aroma Park trustee, Kathleen Slavin. </strong></em>

AROMA PARK — For the past five years, Michael Cote has been bringing Christmas cheer to Aroma Park by decorating the village. This year, though, will be his last.

“It’s time to give it up,” he said, noting that he looks forward to simply enjoying the decorations next year.

Standing outside Aroma Park’s “welcome” sign on Third Street, Cote — and his dog, Frisky — witness a truck driving by, eliciting a loud honk in response to the decorations lining the entry into the village.

This is one of the many acknowledging honks that the decorations receive each year.

“I enjoy putting [the decorations up],” he said. “We get car honkings and a lot of Facebook comments.”

Cote, who has lived in Aroma Park for 20 years, began decorating with a committee when he served as a village trustee for two years. While there are a number of people on the committee who help when they can, Cote is responsible for most of the decorating.

Decorations began popping up around the village just after Thanksgiving in order to prepare for the Nov. 27 tree lighting.

When it comes to this labor of holiday spirit, Cote extended his thanks to those who have helped, including Kathleen Slavin — of Ryan’s Pier — and Bernie Ratuszny.

Slavin heads the committee of folks who decorate each year, with Cote being the second-in-command.

“There’s a little bit here and there to decorate but the village is pretty much done,” Cote said, saying that Village Hall is one of the last spots to finish.

All of the decorations belong to the Village of Aroma Park, which stores them when they’re not on display. Slavin, a village trustee, shared that the decorations have come from generous donations from individuals in and around Aroma Park.

Slavin gave her thanks to Roy Hill who donates his time and use of his boom truck.

"A thank you to Roy Hill for putting up all of the decorations that can't be reached by a ladder," she said.

Additionally, Cote gave his thanks to the village and those who allow decorators to use their electricity. He does a lot of the decorating after the sun sets so that he is able to test the lights.

Cote said that it had been a long time since the village had done anything for Christmas and that the committee decided to bring back the cheer in 2017.

In addition to the decor around the area, the village now hosts house and fence decorating contests.

“We started it and everybody enjoys it, and we don’t look like a ghost town,” he said.

When it comes to the pros and cons, Cote says that the act of decorating is both his favorite part and the most challenging aspect.

It can be difficult having enough help and time in the day to decorate, but once it’s all up, “I love it.”

When asked about his favorite decoration, Cote said with a smile, “pretty much all of it.”

Christmas is his favorite holiday, and Cote reflected on when he moved into his house on a past Christmas Eve.

Though much of his energy during the holidays is reserved for decorating the village, he still sets aside time to decorate his own home and has 90 totes filled with decorations.

“I do that right around Halloween. I skip Thanksgiving,” he said of decorating his home.

Cote hosts an annual friendship dinner around Christmastime and looks forward to decorating each year for that event.

Cote works in lawn care and does the decorating on a volunteer basis. He’s also known for helping others in the community. Once finished with putting up the decorations, his next task will be taking them down shortly after the new year.

“Kathleen, Bernie and myself would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” shared Cote.

For more information on holiday events in Aroma Park, go to Village of Aroma Park on Facebook.

<strong>Fence decorating contest</strong>

Forms are available on the Village of Aroma Park’s Facebook page, Ryan Pier's Facebook page or <a href="https://www.villageofaromapark.org" target="_blank">villageofaromapark.org</a>.

Decorating began the week of Thanksgiving and winners will be announced the week of Christmas. Forms are to be returned to the Village, Ryan’s Pier or to <a href="mailto:ryanspier6@gmail.com" target="_blank">ryanspier6@gmail.com</a>.

First prize is $100, second is $50, and third is $25.

<strong>House decorating contest</strong>

All residents are eligible for prizes, and sign-up not required. First prize is $50, second prize is $25 and all honorable mentions will receive a gift certificate.