Child Network offers CASA volunteer training

Every year, more than 3 million children nationally are reported abused or neglected.

Despite the states’ attempts to help, many of these kids become trapped in the court and child welfare maze and can spend their childhood moving from one temporary shelter to another.

This is where individuals can step in by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer.

CASA of Kankakee County, a program of Child Network, is seeking both male and female volunteers for its upcoming training class that will begin the week of Jan. 10.

No special background or education is required to become a CASA.

Volunteers from all cultures and professions and of all ethnic and educational backgrounds are welcome. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age and willing to submit to background checks.

Once accepted into the program, volunteers will receive all necessary training in courtroom procedures, social services, the juvenile justice system and in servicing the special needs of abused and neglected children.

The training course follows the National CASA’s Flex Learning curriculum. This program allows trainees to complete half of the course material online; meeting together as a group once a week.

The training consists of 30 hours of classroom and online coursework utilizing a training manual containing content, objectives and activities to develop advocacy skills.

The curriculum models the values of respect and responsibility and focuses on knowledge, skills and attitudes to be a successful advocate.

CASA volunteers are assigned to an abused and/or neglected child in the Kankakee County court system and develop relationships with the children they serve.

They also work closely with social service caseworkers, parents, counselors and the court, spending an average of 10 hours per month on a case.

Through these relationships, CASA volunteers then make independent recommendations to the judge as to the best interests of the children.

Cases are considered complete when the child has found a safe and permanent home.

If interested in making a difference in becoming a CASA or would like more information, call Erica Erickson at 815-936-7372 or email at <a href="mailto:eerickson@childnetwork.org" target="_blank">eerickson@ childnetwork.org</a>.

Applications also may be completed on the Child Network website at <a href="http://www.ChildNetwork.org" target="_blank">ChildNetwork.org</a>.