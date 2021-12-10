City awards $1.45M in federal COVID funds

KANKAKEE — A total of $1.45 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds were awarded to three Kankakee organizations or departments at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

In total, the council has now awarded about 33 percent of its federal COVID relief funds.

The city council awarded $750,000 to the Kankakee Public Service Program to allow funding, public aid and assistance to nonprofit organizations in Kankakee. The money is targeted to help city residents who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The council also approved a $350,000 award to its Environmental Services Utility department to improve city services. Another $350,000 was awarded for operational software for city departments.

The city was awarded $15,052,449 from the U.S. Treasury to distribute to businesses, organizations and governments impacted by the pandemic.

The city previously allocated $1.59 million to itself for lost revenues associated with the pandemic. Another $650,000 went to ESU to make up for lost revenues.

The city also earmarked $500,000 for rental rehabilitation, $350,000 for job training programs in conjunction with Kankakee Community College, and $500,000 to the city’s Community and Development Agency for grant administration and program development.

The city council through its discussions and meetings with its Committee of the Whole, has now awarded $5.04 million of the $15.05 million.

