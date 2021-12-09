Chamber hosts an evening of awards and reflection

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & 2021 Awards Night proved to be an emotional evening for some as the organization bestowed honors on some of its members and reflected on what’s been a tough year for most.

In addition to tending to some end-of-the-year business and a wrap-up of this year’s successes, the Chamber presented awards to individuals, organizations and businesses during the Wednesday evening event at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee.

The following awards were given during the event:

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

<strong>Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, in Bourbonnais.</strong> Jim Johanek and Mishelle Denault, owners. Johanek noted that while 2021 was a challenging year for many, Jimmy Jo’s, which opened in Bourbonnais in 2008, experienced its best year in sales.

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

<strong>SERVPRO of Kankakee County.</strong> The Manteno-based company is owned by Bobby Nichols. The company specializes in property cleanup following disasters, big or small. In addition to cleaning and restoring properties, the company is focused on community involvement as it participates and sponsors many local events.

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

<strong>Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew.</strong> Owned by Brandon Casey. The Bourbonnais-based business originated in 2018 when Casey decided to utilize his extensive knowledge, industry education and 17 years of heating and air conditioning experience for his own business.

NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR

<strong>Still I Rise.</strong> Operated by Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, executive director, and Aaron Robinson, operations manager. This Kankakee-based organization founded in October 2014 helps to empower low-income and underprivileged youth and young adults to create a positive and healthy change in society.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR IN INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

<strong>Converging Networks Group.</strong> Jerry Kuntz, chief executive officer, and Brad Kuntz, chief technology officer. Founded in 2003, the telecommunications service provider in downtown Kankakee designs and implements complete communications systems to meet the specifications of any organization or business.

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

<strong>Johnsonville Foods in Momence.</strong> The sausage-producing plant not only maintained production levels in these difficult business times through such practices as pay raises and “pandemic pay,” but the company also stepped up and helped wherever needed. The company gave more than $25,000 to local organizations such as Fortitude Community Outreach, Choices Youth and Still I Rise. Johnsonville also donated hundreds of brats to local community organizations, including the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and to school fundraisers.

AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

<strong>Amber Turner,</strong> account manager, Agente Staffing/People Etc. Overwhelmed by the award, Turner had difficulty maintaining her composure when accepting the award. “It’s so nice to be honored,” she said. The chamber noted Turner attended nearly every event, from ribbon cuttings to Business Before/Business After Hours. She worked extensively on the chamber’s golf outing, one of its chief fundraisers.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

<strong>Scott Smith,</strong> the president of the chamber prior to John Keigher’s current term, was honored with a special recognition award. Smith has long been involved in the chamber and was a key figure in the interview and selection process of the organization’s executive directors.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD

<strong>Brian Creek,</strong> accounting partner with Kankakee-based firm, Borschnack, Pelletier & Co. Creek serves as the chamber’s treasurer. New chamber executive director Ashley Villarreal explained that Creek has been one of her go-to people as she has worked to find her way within the organization since her hiring earlier this spring. She noted Creek is often the first phone call she makes when working through a problem. “He is literally the voice of reason when I need it,” she said.