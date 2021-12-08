Police ID pedestrian killed on I-57

PEOTONE — Police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed Dec. 3 on Interstate 57 near Peotone as James R. Murdie, 64, of Manhattan.

According to a release from Illinois State Police Lockport District 5, Murdie jumped from the Joliet Road overpass onto the left lane of I-57 where he was struck by a Honda CRV traveling south near mile marker 329.

It is not known why Murdie jumped onto the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said the incident remains under investigation and that no further information is available.