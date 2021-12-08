Calendar of Events: Dec. 8-15

<strong>Dec. 8 & 9</strong>

<strong>Pommier-Benoit Handcrafted Holiday Open House</strong>

From 4 to 8 p.m. today and Thursday, there will be a Holiday Open House for Pommier-Benoit Handcrafted in the Black Shed at Benoit Greenhouses, 568 N. 2750East Road, Kankakee. Jewelry from local artist Mandy Benoit will be available.

<strong>»<a href="http://bit.ly/PBHopenhouse" target="_blank">bit.ly/PBHopenhouse</a></strong>

<strong>Dec. 9</strong>

<strong>Girls Night Out in downtown Kankakee</strong>

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sydney Mongaraz Boudoir is hosting a Girls Night Out Holiday Shopping event at 255 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The event will feature local vendors, there will be a selfie station, Christmas tunes and a free holiday drink. There will be an ornament building station, hair braids, tinsel or feathers available, as well as charcuterie boxes, macarons, cocoa bombs and more.

<strong>»<a href="http://bit.ly/gnokankakee21" target="_blank">bit.ly/gnokankakee21</a></strong>

<strong>Dec. 10, 11 & 12</strong>

<strong>Christmas musical</strong>

After taking a few years off, River Valley Christian Fellowship will again produce a Christmas musical for the community. There will be five performances of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and the shows will be free and open to the public. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais.

<strong>»Tickets: <a href="http://myRVCF.org" target="_blank">myRVCF.org</a></strong>

<strong>Dec. 11</strong>

<strong>Santa Shop</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — children have the opportunity to shop for family and friends. All items are $5 or less with the option to gift wrap. Cookies, cocoa and holiday music will be part of the festivities.

<strong>»815-426-9867</strong>

<strong>Children’s Coat Program</strong>

The Knights of Columbus and St. John Paul II Church will be hosting a Children’s Coat Program. The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, located at 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Any parent or guardian in need of children’s coats can attend. No registration is needed.

<strong>»815-933-7683</strong>

<strong>Santa in the Cabin</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. at Conrad Park on Mill Street and Dixie Highway in Momence, Santa Claus will be coming to town. Bring your camera for photos in this historic cabin. Santa is sponsored by Friends of the Park and Main Street Momence.

»815 472-4084

<strong>Breakfast with Mickey and Minnie</strong>

From 9 to 10 a.m. at BTPD’s Exploration Station — 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais — families are invited to have breakfast with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The cost is $10 per child and $5 per adult.

<strong>»<a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>, 815-933-9905</strong>

<strong>Dec. 12</strong>

<strong>Skating with Santa</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena — 1601 River Road, Kankakee — all ages are invited for ice skating with Santa. There also will be cookie decorating, crafts and photos with Santa. The cost per person to participate in activities is $8.

<strong>»815-939-1946</strong>

<strong>Dec. 14</strong>

<strong>Blood Pressure Clinic</strong>

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Bradley Bourbonnais Senior Club House at 1690 Newtowne Drive, Bourbonnais, blood pressure checks for ages 60 and older will be conducted by AMITA’s Debra Caise, RN. Masks will be required.

<strong>»Register: 815-933-7791, ext. 9910</strong>

<strong>Dec. 15</strong>

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

From 2 to 4 p.m. at Momence Island Park at 79 Mill St., Momence, learn to create a holiday wreath.

<strong>»Register: 815-933-7791, ext. 9910</strong>

<strong>MARK YOUR CALENDARS</strong>

<strong>Dec. 18-19</strong>

<strong>Gun show</strong>

The Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by M & J Sportsman Group.

<strong>»<a href="http://mjsportsmansgroupllc.com" target="_blank">mjsportsmansgroupllc.com</a></strong>