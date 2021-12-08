Bourbonnais trustees set tax levy

BOURBONNAIS — Village trustees approved on Monday an ordinance setting the village’s tax levy rate for Fiscal Year 2022.

Finance director Tara Latz said the village is requesting a tax rate of .4703, netting a tax levy of $1.7 million. The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2022.

Though the village will collect more taxes next year on the whole, if a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will decrease slightly. Latz said residents could see a decrease of $8 to $25 in their bill as the tax rate was decreased from its 2021 level.

“It’s a good thing that we can save our residents some tax money,” Trustee Rick Fischer said.

The increase in the total amount collected is a factor of the Equalized Assessed Value, Latz said. That value is the result of a process applying increases and decreases to assessed values throughout the village to create a total property value.

The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5 percent, according to officials.

On Monday, the trustees also approved four ordinances that will abate principal and interest payments to the tune of $1.1 million for FY2022.

It’s a path the board has taken for more than 20 years.

Money to pay the principal and interest comes from the general revenue fund with a majority culled from sales and income tax revenues from the state of Illinois, village officials said.

The four bonds total $12.8 million and deal with the village’s recent infrastructure programs and refinancing a bond issue at a lower interest rate.

According to estimates prepared by Latz, for FY2022, the owners of a home valued at $100,000 pay $103.40 less on their tax bill as a result of the abatements.

The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $155.10. Followed by $175,000 home ($180.95), $200,000 home ($206.80), $250,000 home ($258.50) and $300,000 home ($310.20).