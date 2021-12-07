Saying 'thank you' to veterans with breakfast

KANKAKEE — Bradley residents Charles “Chic” Packard and his father, Don Packard, found an empty table right in the center of the dining room at Carlo’s Restaurant in west Kankakee.

The pair sat down and were soon ordering nearly identical breakfasts — eggs, bacon and hash browns — except Chic had wheat toast.

But this was not just any regular morning at one of Kankakee’s more popular restaurants. On this first day of December, the two men, as well as numerous others, were having breakfast courtesy of Bradley-based State Farm agent Matt Waite, who for the past year has been hosting a monthly breakfast for military veterans.

The most recent breakfast, however, was a little different as it approached the 80th anniversary of the 1941 Japanese air assault on the Pearl Harbor military base. Today marks the anniversary.

Waite, 35, of Morris, is not a military veteran. He is connected to veterans, though, so he knows how important it is for veterans to come together — if nothing more than to talk about the day’s events and have breakfast.

Waite’s father, Joseph, of Elgin, served in the U.S. Navy in the early days of the Vietnam War. His late grandfather, Jack Waite, who resided in Sandwich, Ill., was serving at Pearl Harbor on that fateful day.

“This is just a small gesture,” Waite said of the breakfast he has been hosting at Carlo’s since mid-2020.

The breakfast takes place every first Wednesday of the month. The typical tab for the breakfast is in the neighborhood of $500. State Farm corporate helps pay a portion of the cost.

Waite acknowledged this idea was not his. He said some State Farm locations in Will County’s Manhattan and Homer Glen had been doing this previously. He liked the concept so much, he brought it to Kankakee County.

He noted he is exploring the idea of perhaps offering a second breakfast or maybe lunch at an eastern Kankakee County spot.

Waite doesn’t walk around to the tables to chit-chat with the veterans. The event is not about signing up new insurance customers. Waite simply sits in a corner of the restaurant and lets the veterans enjoy one another’s company.

“I just hang out and let them eat,” he said. On any given first Wednesday he can host 40 to 50 men and women from the armed services.

“I’m not throwing business cards at them,” he said.

With the United States’ involvement in World War II now dating back 80 years, diners from that era are becoming fewer and fewer.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, of the 16 million men and women who served during World War II, only 240,329 remain.

For the Korean War, an estimated 500,000 veterans are still living, according to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation. Between 2.7 million and 3.1 million U.S. military members served in the Vietnam War with 610,000 still alive today, according to the Department of Defense.

Most of the veterans at the breakfast events date back to the Vietnam War. He is starting to host those who participated in the Gulf War and the following war on terror.

Don Packard is one of the few World War II diners. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-47.

“This is wonderful,” he said of the breakfast. “... It was an honor for me to serve.”

His son, Chic, said his only concern is he hopes Waite doesn’t spend too much of his own money on the breakfast events. He fears if that is the case, insurance rates could go up, he said with a laugh.

“We’ll be back in January,” Chic proclaimed.

Seated only feet away was Richard Skelly, 85, of Kankakee, a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1959-62. Skelly and his wife, Jean, attend the breakfast every month.

As Richard worked on his pancakes and sausage patties, he noted he’s told other veterans of the breakfast.

“It’s nice to spread good news,” he said.

Joe Lanoue, an 82-year-old Bourbonnais who served in the U.S. Army from 1958-60, noted local veterans had gathered monthly but they lost their meeting place and their numbers had declined.

But he termed the fact they now can meet for this breakfast as “rewarding” and “gratifying.”

“It’s not about someone picking up the tab. It’s about the recognition,” Lanoue said. “We’re not seeking publicity, but when someone says ‘thank you,’ my reply is always that this was my duty and my honor. But it’s very rare to find someone like this who cares.”

And while every veteran offered thanks for the breakfast, Waite said he is the one who wants to say “thank you.”

“They come up and thank me,” he said. “I’m only paying the bill.”