ISBE releases 2021 standardized testing data

The Illinois State Board of Education released school- and district-level assessment data Wednesday, providing more insight into the effect of remote learning and what students need to recover, according to an ISBE news release.

The state board emphasized the release data can inform local dialogue and decisions about allocating federal pandemic relief funds to support the students in the greatest need.

Illinois schools have received more than $7 billion in federal pandemic relief funding to fund interventions, such as after-school programming, community partnerships, summer school, tutoring and trauma-informed supports. To date, 517 out of 939 school districts and other local education agencies have submitted their applications for the third and largest round of funding, according to the release.

ISBE offered all school districts the option to give last year’s federally required assessments either during an extended window in spring 2021 or in fall 2021 because of the pandemic and flexibilities allowed by the U.S. Department of Education, according to the release.

The data released Wednesday reflect the 90 percent of school districts that opted to test in the spring. Data from the districts that opted to test in the fall will be available in April 2022, along with final state-level data.

ISBE released preliminary state-level data on Oct. 29, which showed factors such as chronic absenteeism, student and teacher attendance rates and high school graduation and dropout rates.

<strong>RELATED STORIES</strong>:

Here’s a look at Illinois Assessment of Readiness and SAT testing outcomes in English Language Arts and Mathematics for Kankakee County school districts.

The Report Card data shows the percentage of students scoring at each of the performance levels for the IAR or SAT. Students meeting or exceeding performance levels are considered “proficient.”

2021 data is shown first, with 2019 data in parentheses for comparison. 2020 data is not available.

<strong>Kankakee School District 111</strong>

<strong>Proficiency — IAR:</strong>

ELA: 14% (21%)

Mathematics: 5% (13%)

<strong>Proficiency — SAT:</strong>

ELA: 12% (14%)

Mathematics: 6% (7%)

<strong>Bourbonnais School District 53</strong>

<strong>Proficiency: IAR:</strong>

ELA: 24% (31%)

Mathematics: 25% (29%)

<strong>Bradley School District 61</strong>

<strong>Proficiency — IAR:</strong>

ELA: 21% (27%)

Mathematics: 11% (18%)

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais CHSD 307</strong>

<strong>Proficiency — SAT:</strong>

ELA: 25% (29%)

Mathematics: 15% (20%)

<strong>Herscher CUSD 2</strong>

<strong>Proficiency — IAR:</strong>

ELA: 34% (44%)

Mathematics: 33% (29%)

<strong>Proficiency - SAT:</strong>

ELA: 26% (38%)

Mathematics: 36% (33%)

<strong>Manteno CUSD 5</strong>

<strong>Proficiency - IAR:</strong>

ELA: 37% (47%)

Mathematics: 28% (31)%

<strong>Proficiency - SAT:</strong>

ELA: 24% (26%)

Mathematics: 25% (20%)

<strong>Momence CUSD 1</strong>

<strong>Proficiency - IAR:</strong>

ELA: 12% (22%)

Mathematics: 12 % (19)%

<strong>Proficiency - SAT:</strong>

ELA: 15% (18%)

Mathematics: 10% (13%)

<strong>St. Anne CHSD 302</strong>

<strong>Proficiency - SAT:</strong>

ELA: 17% (25%)

Mathematics: 4% (14%)

<strong>St. Anne CCSD 256</strong>

<strong>Proficiency - IAR:</strong>

ELA: 20% (35%)

Mathematics: 9% (23)%

<strong>St. George CCSD 258</strong>

<strong>Proficiency - IAR:</strong>

ELA: 49% (45%)

Mathematics: 32% (36)%

<strong>Pembroke CCSD 259</strong>

<strong>Proficiency - IAR:</strong>

ELA: 9% (12%)

Mathematics: 3% (10)%

<strong>Grant Park CUSD 6</strong>

<strong>Proficiency - IAR:</strong>

ELA: 25% (47%)

Mathematics: 24% (47)%

<strong>Proficiency - SAT:</strong>

ELA: 28% (22%)

Mathematics: 12% (23%)