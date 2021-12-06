Annual festive 5k raises $20,000 for Arthritis Foundation

KANKAKEE — A cold, blustery, rainy day did not stop the Jingle Bell Run.

Some 220 runners and walkers turned out at Kankakee Community College Sunday morning, raising more than $20,000 for the Arthritis Foundation.

Hunter Davis, of Clifton, won the 5k men’s race with a time of 18 minutes, 12 seconds. Simone Twibell, of Bourbonnais was the fastest woman with 21 minutes, 34 seconds. Tari Posing was the top walker, finishing in 45 minutes, 25 seconds.

Jessica Bearak, executive director of the Arthritis Foundation in Illinois, thanked the participants for braving the cold.

“More than 58 million men, women and children have doctor-diagnosed arthritis,” she said. “Many participants here today are running or walking in honor of a loved one with arthritis — and are making an impact in the lives of people in our community.”

Youth honoree Ben Simanis was a triple winner. Dressed as a reindeer, Ben won the youth costume contest. The 6-year-old has been diagnosed with juvenile arthritis. He and his family’s Blitzen for Ben group were the second-highest group fundraiser for the event.

Taylor Harper of Merillville, Ind., dressed as a colorful elf and won the adult costume contest.

Other top fundraising teams included Santa’s Healers, with more than $2,400; Jingle Bell Penguins; Kankakee High School JROTC Raiders; and AMITA Healing Hands. Top fundraising individuals were Avry Gray, with more than $2,000; Debra Caise; Teri Berns; Barbara Mozer and Gerry Morgan.

Dr. Jalaal Shah, an orthopedic surgeon, represented Oak Orthopedics as the medical honoree.

There were more than 60 volunteers from area high schools staffing the race. The Jingle Bell holds an annual contest, rewarding the three schools that bring the most runners, walkers and volunteers.

Kankakee High School won first place while Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Manteno High School claimed second and third, respectively.

Results will be online at <a href="http://ItsRaceTime.com" target="_blank">ItsRaceTime.com</a>. Fundraising and general information can be found at <a href="http://jbr.org" target="_blank">jbr.org</a>.