State police investigate shooting involving Iroquois County deputies

<p dir="ltr">DANFORTH — Illinois State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that involved Iroquois County sheriff’s deputies Friday night in rural Danforth.</p><p dir="ltr">ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 3 was requested by Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee to investigate the shooting, according to an ISP news release.</p><p dir="ltr">At approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in rural Danforth.</p><p dir="ltr">A 40-year-old Danforth man was suspected to be involved in a domestic dispute with another resident and had left the scene.</p><p dir="ltr">While Iroquois County deputies were on scene, the subject returned, according to the release. He took actions that endangered the lives of the other residents as well as the deputies, the release said.</p><p dir="ltr">ISP said deputies discharged their weapons, striking the man. </p><p dir="ltr">Officers rendered aid, and the subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was expected to survive, according to the release. </p><p dir="ltr">No officers or other residents were injured during the incident, ISP said. </p><p dir="ltr">State police said this is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information has been released. </p>