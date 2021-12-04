KLASEY: Opera house was Kankakee's first theater

The history of theaters in Kankakee began, literally, on a high note. On Nov. 14 and 15, 1884, Mme. Abbie Carrington and a traveling company of operatic singers presented selections from Faust and other operas.

The performance took place in Kankakee’s first building designed specifically as a theater — the Arcade Opera House. The 500-seat theater occupied the western half of the Arcade Building located at Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street; the eastern half of the three-story structure housed a bank, telegraph office, the Kankakee Post Office, meeting rooms and offices.

For about 30 years, the Opera House stage would be a venue for traveling company shows ranging from serious drama to slapstick comedy, as well as musical performances, magic shows, vaudeville acts, public meetings and even high school plays.

A landmark event at the Opera House was the first screening of a motion picture in Kankakee. At 8:15 p.m. Sept. 26, 1900, scenes from the recently ended Spanish-American War came to life on the Opera House screen, accompanied by “graphophone music.” For a full week, the presenter (Kline’s Cinematographe) would be showing a different motion picture program each evening.

An advance story Sept. 18 in the Kankakee Daily Times stated, “The pictures and music thus commingled make just the sort of entertainment to please the most intelligent classes, exactly what Kankakee people take kindly and enjoy, and the success of this series is clearly assured.”

An event in 1908 formed a connection between the Arcade Opera House and a number of films shown in Kankakee movie theaters in the 1940s through 1960s. On Aug. 30, 1908, future movie star Fred MacMurray was born while his vaudeville-performer parents were in Kankakee, appearing at the Opera House. MacMurray also starred in the 1960s television series, “My Three Sons.”

The year before MacMurray was born, Kankakee’s second theater opened its doors. The Bijou Theatre offered “Continuous Vaudeville and Moving Pictures,” with “new attractions every week.” The theater was located on the east side of Schuyler Avenue, midway between Merchant and Station streets. There would be a theater in that location for more than a half-century — first the Bijou (1907-13), then the Gaiety (1913-19), and finally the Luna (1919-60s)

The first local example of what became a popular type of movie theater, the nickelodeon, opened in 1908 on East Avenue. First called the “Nickel-Only Theater” and later the Royal, it featured a five-cent admission (the competing Bijou charged 10 cents).

By 1911, downtown Kankakee offered entertainment-seekers a total of six movie and/or vaudeville choices. In addition to the Opera House, the Bijou, and the Royal, there were three theaters grouped on the north side of Court Street between Schuyler and Dearborn avenues. The LaPetite Photoplay was at 203 E. Court, the Court at 209, and the Princess at 217.

The motion pictures playing at those theaters in 1911 were, of course, “silents.” Talking pictures still were about 20 years in the future. Silent films made use of on-screen captions and live musical accompaniment (usually piano or organ). Programs often included an after-show “sing-along” with lyrics projected on the screen.

In 1927, the first “talkie” was released to theaters. Entitled “The Jazz Singer” and starring popular music figure Al Jolson, the film was actually a hybrid: Jolson’s songs were recorded, but most of the film relied on captions and live music. It would be several years until films with complete sound tracks (called “all-talkies”) became common.

The “talking picture” came to Kankakee’s Majestic Theatre on Dec. 12, 1928. For two weeks before the debut, the Majestic, located at 160 N. Schuyler Ave., ran a series of newspaper advertisements promoting “Pictures that you can HEAR and SEE.”

That first sound film, “The Lion and the Mouse,” starring Lionel Barrymore, was a hybrid with both recorded sound and live music. The first “all-talkie” to be presented at the Majestic was screened Jan. 7, 1930. Jean Arthur and Paul Lukas played the leading roles in “Half Way to Heaven,” with a plot advertised as “Nerve-tingling suspense vies with love’s romantic dream!”

In 1930, the Majestic was Kankakee’s largest and most elegant theater, seating 1,200 moviegoers on its main floor, mezzanine, and two balconies.. It was equipped for both movies and live performances, with a stage 32 feet wide and 40 feet deep. Although the theatre had borne the name Majestic for 15 years, its history stretched back to May 15, 1912, when Mrs. Julia Remington opened the doors of her Remington Theatre on North Schuyler Avenue.

Although advertised as fireproof, the Remington Theatre was destroyed by one of the city’s worst fires in the early hours of Oct. 3, 1912. In addition to the Remington, the fire leveled a livery barn, a furniture store, and several homes; the nearby LaPetite and Court theaters were damaged as well.

Mrs. Remington promptly rebuilt her theater, but financial problems forced the business into bankruptcy in less than two years. In 1915, a group of local businessmen purchased the vacant theater and reopened it under the Majestic name. It would remain the Majestic until it closed in 1957.

In the 1920s, Don Bestor owned and operated Kankakee's Court Theatre. A decade later, he was the orchestra leader for a weekly radio program broadcast on the NBC Blue Network. What was that show?

Answer: "The Jack Benny Show," which aired nationally at 8 p.m. each Sunday. The popular comedy program was sponsored by the dessert product Jell-O. In 1934, Bestor created and introduced what is believed to be the first "commercial ad jingle," featuring the letters J-E-L-L-O set to music.