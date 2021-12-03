St. Anne Grade School returns to masks optional policy

ST. ANNE — After discussing and revisiting the issue of masks multiple times this school year, the St. Anne Grade School Board of Education voted 5-0 on Monday to go back to masks optional.

The change was in effect at school starting Wednesday.

According to a letter to families from Superintendent Charles Stegall, the board voted to “encourage mask-wearing during the school day but make it optional for students and staff.”

Participants in home or away Illinois Elementary School Association-approved athletic events or activities must still wear masks, including players, coaches and spectators, according to the letter.

Passengers on school buses still are required to wear masks, per federal transportation guidelines, the letter states.

Earlier this school year, the Illinois State Board of Education put St. Anne Grade School on probation after the school board voted to make masks optional.

Citing concerns about the threat of the loss of state funding and being pulled from IESA sports competitions, the board then voted for the school to reverse course and comply with the mask mandate.

St. Anne Grade School was taken off probation after the district provided evidence to ISBE that the mandate was being followed.

In the past, the board was divided each time a decision was made. This time, the decision was unanimous among the five board members present.

Board members Jed Beaupre, Lydia Leveque, Gilberto Miramontes, Tim Wendt and Louie Faber were present, and Christopher Tolly and Barbara Emerson were absent.

“I think the majority of the board felt that it was time to give the choice back to the parents and the people of District 256,” said Beaupre, board president.

“These mandates are ridiculous,” he added.

The district administration still is recommending following the mandate, he said.

There was discussion to bring the matter to another vote during the September board meeting, but that didn’t happen until the Nov. 29 meeting.

Beaupre said the board might have taken action sooner, but it delayed making any decisions because the district was one of about 150 across the state named in a class-action lawsuit about pandemic rules.

The lawsuit was filed in late October in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in Macoupin County.

Other local districts named as defendants include Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, Herscher Community Unit School District 2, and Wilmington Community Unit District 209-U.

As for the looming threats from ISBE regarding losing state recognition? That is a concern for another day.

“I’m sure it is in the back of our minds, but we will deal with that as it comes,” Beaupre said.