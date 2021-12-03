Bourbonnais looks to fully fund pedestrian bridge

BOURBONNAIS — Plans for a pedestrian bridge over a busy intersection in Bourbonnais continue to move forward.

Last June, the project received a $2 million grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s program for transportation enhancement (ITEP).

The original plans were drawn for the bridge over Illinois Route 102 and U.S. Route 45/52 near Olivet Nazarene University in 2018. Then, the project was estimated to cost $6.3 million.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in June the construction costs would have to be updated because the original costs were at least four years old.

BLDD Architects of Chicago calculated an updated project cost of $7 million for the glass-enclosed bridge with an HVAC system.

The company also provided an alternative plan of replacing the glass with mesh screens and no HVAC system. That came in at $5.6 million.

“Construction costs have gone up,” said Rick Fischer, who is chairman of the finance committee.

“In the current bidding climate, we have recently seen a 5 to 10 percent increase in bids due to material cost increases and labor shortages,” the architect firm reported in its probable construction costs.

<strong>Going forward</strong>

Earlier this week during the village’s finance committee meeting, trustees agreed to move forward with the alternative plan.

They also agreed to pay BLDD $286,000 for the modified plans and managing the construction of the project.

Schore said the village would talk to Olivet officials to help pay those costs as well as help fund construction of the bridge because it will benefit university students.

Olivet houses some students in off-campus apartments located northwest of the intersection, meaning students must cross the roadway.

More than 500 students daily bike or walk from off-campus housing to campus, according to statistics provided by assistant administrator Laurie Cyr.

They cross an intersection that averages 76,000 vehicles daily, she said.

<strong>More funding</strong>

According to state guidelines, the project must begin within four years. If ground is not broken by June 2025, the money reverts back to the state.

“The clock is ticking,” Cyr said.

Before construction begins, village officials want to have all funding in place.

“Where is that other funding coming from?” trustee Jack Littrell asked. “That is what I’m looking to know.”

Besides financial assistance from Olivet, Schore said village officials will look to tap into funds from the infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress, as well as apply for other grants.

A plus for the village is the project is shovel-ready.

“My experience is that if your project is not shovel-ready, it is hard to get funds,” Schore said.