Railroad club unveils annual locally inspired model train

KANKAKEE — Perhaps no toy is as associated with Christmas as a model train.

This season, for the 13th year, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club is again offering an HO car with a Kankakee history. Annual sales of the cars are the club’s only fundraiser.

This year’s car celebrates JR Short Milling. Founded in 1910, Short Milling bought corn from area farmers and milled it into flour. Today, Short Milling is the largest domestic supplier of extruded snack pellets, which are the basis of many snacks on store shelves; and is a global supplier to the food industry.

The Short Milling car is a powder blue closed hopper. The car is available in completely assembled form for $30 or as a kit for $25. Model Railroad Club members do the assembly. There are not a lot of parts, but if you intend to handle it yourself, you’ll need a steady hand, some glue and possibly tweezers and a hobby knife, according to the club.

Jim Schwade, the curator of the model railroad museum, says the club tries to select a longtime Kankakee business as the subject for its holiday car. The models are a way of touching on local history.

The cars are available for purchase at the Kankakee Railroad Museum, 197 S. East Ave., Kankakee, located just north of the Amtrak station.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The suggested donation for admission is $2 for adults. Children are free. The museum is entirely staffed by volunteers. Bring checks or cash as they do not accept credit cards.

The museum has three operating train layouts: O scale, the size of Lionel trains; HO scale (half or O and the most popular scale today), the scale of the model train cars: and N scale, smaller yet. The three layouts are filled with Kankakee, Chicago and Illinois model touches. The museum also has a wide array of local railroad memorabilia, including china.

Admission also includes walk-throughs of an actual caboose and passenger car.

Schwade says that the museum reopened Oct. 1, after being closed due to COVID-19. Attendance, though, he says, has been down.

“All are welcome,” he said.

Thought many of the Short Milling cars have been sold already through the club, the manufacturer and model railroad magazines, 60 are still available. The cars will run on an HO layout or can be used as a visual touch of Kankakee history, for a town that has a lively railroad heritage.

There are limited numbers of cars still for sale from some of the previous years, including Shaeffer Piano, a blue boxcar; the Seneca and Kankakee, a maroon stockcar (for transporting animals); Kankakee, Beaverville and Southern long green closed grain car; Gohlke Coal, a maroon hopper with a coal load; Kankakee Daily Journal, a grey boxcar; and Kankakee Foundry, a black gondola. All are limited editions. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Sold out and gone forever are boxcars from John Panozzo Produce, Radeke Beer, Bear Brand Hosiery, Kankakee Packing, Maple Lawn Dairy and Kankakee Ice.