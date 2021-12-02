KVPD to light Tree of Honor

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District will be hosting a Lighting of the Tree of Honor ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Bird Park administrative office at 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The Tree of Honor ceremony will recognize active military personnel, veterans and first responders. Kyle Burton, superintendent of recreation for the KVPD, said this is the inaugural year for the tree-lighting ceremony. He said the tree was the idea of coworker Lisa Krenkel.

Special guest speakers at the ceremony will include KVPD Board President Ray Eads, Pastor James Smith and the Momence Honor Guard. Burton is hoping at least 50 residents will attend the festivities. He said they hope to make the Tree of Honor an annual event.

"Absolutely, to be able to honor military personnel, veterans and first responders. I think it's a great way to appreciate their hard work," Burton said.

After the ceremony, there will be a hot cocoa bar inside the Bird Park building for those in attendance.

For more information, contact Kyle Burton at 815-9292-1885 or via email at <a href="mailto:kburton@kvpd.com" target="_blank">kburton@kvpd.com</a>.