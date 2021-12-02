Bourbonnais historians take to YouTube to bring past to life

If you were a Kankakee River Valley Potawatomi, how would you react to the Indian Removal Acts of the 1830s? Would you comply with or violently oppose your removal from the river valley? Would you stay and try to assimilate with the white settlers even though you had no personal rights?

These are the type of life-changing decisions made throughout the community’s history that the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society looks to bring to life via its new YouTube channel.

It will launch its channel with a series called “Local History 101: Making Life-Changing Decisions in the Kankakee River Valley.” These videos go beyond printed accounts by immersing the viewer in the gut-wrenching decision-making that was an integral, emotional part of our local history, the society said.

In episode 1, titled “Potawatomi Peril (to 1838),” the viewer will assume the role of an 1830s Potawatomi. A local Native American will lead the viewer through the story, and at the end of the episode, viewers will learn how their companion answered the Indian removal question.

Episode 2, titled “Antebellum Abolitionists (1838-60),” addresses the issue of slavery and puts the viewer in the role of a neighbor to Thomas and Margaret Durham in the 1850s Bourbonnais Grove. As Quaker abolitionists and the first non-Native American inhabitants of today’s Perry Farm Park, the Durhams will ask the viewer if they will help hide runaway slaves.

Would you risk committing a felony — six months in jail and $16,000 fine in today’s world — by hiding runaway slaves and thereby violating the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850? Although there are no records due to the need for secrecy surrounding these matters, Bourbonnais Grove was on the Underground Railroad’s Danville to Chicago Road.

From Chicago, the runaways could make their way to Canada and freedom. Did Durhams’ neighbors (French-Canadian Roman Catholics, Methodists and others) support abolitionist views and willingness to hide runaways? As in Episode 1, a local will accompany you, and at the end of the program, you will learn how your companion addressed slavery.

Historical society volunteers will serve as actors for the videos. In Episode 1, Dr. James Paul portrays Noel LeVasseur who interacts with the Potawatomi at his 1837 trading post in Bourbonnais Grove. In Episode 2, Paul portrays Thomas Durham who visits with Bourbonnais Grove residents at his 1853 farmhouse.

Two documents with extended information — “Potawatomi Peril Narrative” and “Antebellum Abolitionists Narrative” — will be available to viewers. Both are available on the society’s website, <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a>. You can find its YouTube channel at <a href="http://bit.ly/BGHSYouTube" target="_blank">bit.ly/BGHSYouTube</a>.

More episodes are planned for the future. The episodes were originally part of Kankakee Community College’s Lifelong Learning Institute course offerings.