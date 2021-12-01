Watseka student hosts talent competition as civics project

WATSEKA — At 2 p.m. Sunday, student musicians from Iroquois County will take the stage at Watseka High School for the first “Zakk Clark’s ‘Make a Difference’ Talent Competition.”

As a Civics project, Clark will be hosting this talent competition and has invited singers and instrumentalists to compete. Junior Division contestants will be in grades first through seventh and Senior Division contestants will be in high school students.

This is a People’s Choice-style talent competition, and the audience will be the judges. The public is invited to attend the event at the Watseka High School gym on South Belmont Street in Watseka.

Contestants will perform on stage and the audience will choose one act in each division to win the prize.

Competitors will be judged on three A’s: their Ability (talent), the Audience Appeal (if they made an impression on you) and the Attire (or costuming) of the contestant.

The “Make a Difference” project looks to assist the Watseka Area Food Pantry, with each person competing bringing food items.

When the audience arrives at the south doors of WCHS gym, a table will be set up, but there will not be a monetary entry fee. To enter into the gym doors, each person is asked to contribute food for the food pantry.

Clark said in a news release, “a food item or two is welcome, but since it’s Thanksgiving/Christmas season and there are so many people in need, please feel free to bring as many food items as you possibly can.” Shopping carts and other receptacles will be at the door to receive the donations.

Martha Howe of Watseka, coordinator of the Watseka Area Food Pantry, said she is pleased that Clark has chosen this organization as his beneficiary.

When discussing the food pantry’s background, Howe said, “In 2022, the Watseka Area Food Pantry will be celebrating its 40th year of service to the community. It began in 1982 under the leadership of the Rev. Hubert Lytle and George Sprau at the First United Methodist Church in a very small room at the back of the Fellowship Hall.”

The pantry serves families in need throughout Iroquois County.

“The food pantry is a community effort. We have approximately 30 volunteers that help with deliveries and distribution of products,” said Howe. “This vital service could not be carried out without our community members.”

The pantry is located at First United Methodist Church, 301 S. 4th St., Watseka. Call 815-432-0122 for more information. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, with appointments required.