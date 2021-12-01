River Valley Christian Fellowship offers Christmas musical

BOURBONNAIS — After taking a few years off, River Valley Christian Fellowship will again produce a Christmas musical for the community. The five performances will be free and open to the public.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 6 p.m. Dec. 11, and 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais.

Set in late 1941, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” tells the story of the faith of a family on the brink of World War II as it prepares to celebrate the holidays. Most of the action takes place in the main family’s home while the KJOY radio station broadcasts music and drama over the family radio. The radio show is broadcast live and includes highlights of the sounds of the ’40s with swing dancing, lush ballads, and big band songs interspersed with re-enactments of radio shows during that time.

Portraying the role of Howard West is Derick Miller, of Bourbonnais. His daughters are portrayed by Hannah Knight of Kankakee and Bailey Testerman of Bourbonnais. His grandson is portrayed by Brody Massey of Clifton. Other featured actors are Kole El-Talabani, Rosemary Babinski, Robert McBurnie and Mike Dean.

The show is directed by Rhonda Stenzinger, and Testerman serves as assistant director. Co-vocal directors are Shannon Woodruff and Ben Kunz.

For more information, call 815-933-7353. To reserve a seat, visit <a href="http://www.myRVCF.org" target="_blank">myRVCF.org</a>.