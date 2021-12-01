Puppies bring joy to Riverside staff

KANKAKEE — The sounds of swooning “oohs” and “aahs” filled the air Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Medical Center — but this wasn't in the delivery unit.

The emergency room staff received a visit from a litter of puppies currently awaiting adoption at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. The five pit bull puppies were brought in to lift the spirits of healthcare workers during a regularly rigorous shift.

"It gives them a break from all of the things [healthcare workers deal with]," said Jordan Chapman, foundation director.

The five puppies are part of a litter of 10 — all of whom visited Municipal Bank earlier that same day — and their mother, Nyla, was recently adopted. The litter of 10 was Nyla’s third litter of the year.

Her first litter didn’t survive and the second litter consisted of six puppies that were relinquished to KCHF to be adopted out. When Nyla became pregnant the third time, she was relinquished to KCHF and gave birth to her litter at the shelter.

The 10 puppies are 8 weeks old and now fully vaccinated and are ready for adoption. Staff members took turns coming into an enclosed space where the puppies could roam.

"We really just felt it would be a great boost for everybody," said Chris Langellier, Riverside's director of the emergency services. "It’s been a long couple of years with the pandemic and everybody has really been putting in such a great effort and working hard."

Staff members noted that this brightened their day and continuously thanked Chapman and her volunteers for bringing the puppies into the hospital. This was the first time KCHF has done this type of visit, and both Riverside and Municipal Bank made generous donations to the shelter.

"Puppies just bring joy and we wanted to do something to lift [the staffs'] spirits and make them smile," Langellier said. "A sign of a healthy workplace is when there’s laughter."