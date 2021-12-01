Jingle Bell Run returns as in-person event

KANKAKEE — A holiday tradition will resume Sunday as the 31st annual 5k Jingle Bell Run and Walk will take place at Kankakee Community College.

This year’s run and walk will be in-person after being conducted virtually last year due to COVID, with 2020 participants encouraged to run and walk in their own neighborhoods. This year, the event will use a course it has used before, starting in front of KCC and winding down and around to the riverfront.

A fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation, the event will start at 9 a.m. Sunday. Over the years, the events have raised more than $700,000.

It is an outdoor event, but anyone coming indoors to KCC will be asked to wear a mask. Runners/walkers are also welcome to do the event virtually without coming to KCC, if they wish. There are a variety of running and walking options and pricing. There is a discount for advance registration, which will close at the end of the day Friday. Visit <a href="http://jbr.org" target="_blank">jbr.org</a> to register.

Participants may also register from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Iroquois Room at KCC. Race day registration will be 7:30 to 8:50 a.m. Sunday also in the Iroquois Room. In-person registration will also be done online so participants must bring a smartphone device. Registered participants can pick up their shirts and packets at those times also. All entrants receive a multi-colored T-shirt and all finishers of any race receive a medal.

There are overall awards and age group awards. In addition to the competitive race, the event is designed to be fun, organizers say. WVLI will play Christmas carols and have a live remote beginning at 7 a.m. race day. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there as there is a Kids Dash for youngsters. There is a costume contest for both children and adults and a “team” contest prize should any groups take part. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater in the closet, bring it because there is a prize for the worst one.

At the beginning of this week, there were 135 registered participants and more than $10,000 raised in donations and sponsorships.

“It will be great to get back to a live event,” said Jessica Bearak, the executive director of the Arthritis Foundation in Illinois. “We are keeping the long tradition of the Jingle Bell Run going in Kankakee.”

She added that with plenty of parking and a course that takes in the beauty of the Kankakee River, KCC is a great location and host.

Bearak expressed thanks for the runners, walkers and sponsors who are supporting the race. Oak Orthopedics is the platinum sponsor. Riverside Orthopedic Specialists is the silver sponsor. Kankakee Nursery and AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee are also local sponsors.

While arthritis is often thought of as an affliction of older people, it affects 54 million Americans with an average age of 48. There are more than 300,000 juveniles with arthritis.

Dr. Jalaal Shah is this year’s medical honoree for the Jingle Bell Run. A joint replacement specialist with Oak Orthopedics, Shah sees the damage arthritis can do.

“It’s something you don’t pay attention to until it hits you,” he says. “It can be devastating. You lose mobility. When you lose mobility, it affects the rest of your health.”

He adds that the best medicine is preventive medicine and encourages people to stay active and keep their weight under control.

“Your joints want motion,” he says.

Among his recommendations are bicycling, water aerobics and elliptical machines.