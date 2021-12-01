Calendar of events: Dec. 1-7

<strong><strong><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: This list has been updated to reflect that there only will be a 3:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 5, by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.</em></strong></strong>

<strong>Dec. 2</strong>

<strong>Crafting with Clove: Christmas Edition</strong>

At 6 p.m., join Clove Alliance for a livestream of “Crafting with Clove: Christmas Edition.” Crafting kits are $35 and include raffle tickets, Christmas goodies and all of the supplies needed to create two greeting cards, three gift tags and one wine bottle hanger. Kits can be purchased online at <a href="http://clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

>> 815-932-7273; info@clovealliance.org

<strong>O Christmas Tree & Seasonal Sounds</strong>

At 6 p.m., the Village of Bourbonnais will host a tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Main Street (Route 102) and Convent Street (Route 45/52). The evening will include performances from Bourbonnais students, hot chocolate and cider from LoveALatte, coffee and hot chocolate from Connect Roasters, and $1 small cones from Dairy Queen. Mayor Paul Shore will kick off the tree lighting with the coloring contest winner. Plus, a jolly ole soul may be stopping by.

>> 815-937-3570

<strong>Dec. 3</strong>

<strong>Santa at Northfield Square</strong>

Santa Claus is coming to town — to Northfield Square Mall off of Route 50 in Bourbonnais, to be exact. Bring the family for photos with Santa. The mall is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

>> 815-937-4241

<strong>Tracy DeGraaf Comedy Special</strong>

At 7 p.m., Peotone resident and comedian Tracy DeGraaf will be filming her comedy special “Life Happens Laugh Anyway,” at Christ Community Church — 103 W. Corning Aven., Peotone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available through EventBrite.com for $20 each. Each attendee will receive an autographed copy of DeGraaf’s book “Laugh Anyway Mom.”

>> 708-606-7504

<strong>Blood pressure clinic</strong>

From noon to 1 p.m. at KVPD’s Rec Center at 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, blood pressure checks for ages 60 and older will be conducted by AMITA’s Debra Caise, RN. Masks will be required.

>> Register 815-933-7791, ext. 9910

<strong>Dec. 4</strong>

<strong>Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K</strong>

Starting at 9 a.m. at Perry Farm Trails, the annual 5K run/walk returns and urges participants to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.

>> Register: <a href="http://bit.ly/dec4perryfarm" target="_blank">bit.ly/dec4perryfarm</a>

<strong>Santa Paws</strong>

Bring your pooch to the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Rec Center — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee — for a picture with Santa. His jolly elves will snap a photo of your pup. All pets must be leashed and pre-registration is required. Call 815-939-1311.

<strong>Christmas on the Farm</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit Perry Farm for family fun including barrel train rides, games, backpack crafts, cookie decorating, carriage rides, campfire s’mores, photos with Santa and more.

>> 815-933-9905, <a href="http://btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>

<strong>Bradley PTO Holiday Vendor Event</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 W. State St., Bradley, over 30 vendors will be available for shopping. There also will be a raffle benefiting the Bradley PTO.

>> <a href="mailto:bradleyschoolspto@gmail.com" target="_blank">bradleyschoolspto@gmail.com</a>

<strong>Love Christian book singing</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Love Christian Center, at 249 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, is hosting a book signing by author Theresa A. Roberts and her book “Why Don’t People Like Me?” Evelyn Harris, wife Pastor Jonath Harris of Love Faith and Deliverance Church, helped facilitate the event. The signing will include free holiday cookies and hot cider.

>> Evelyn, 708-712-2713

<strong>Christmas in Manteno</strong>

From 3 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Manteno, there will be a holiday business walk, Santa Claus and the lighting of Main Street.

>> 815-929-4800

<strong>Momence’s Holiday Gathering & Lighted Parade</strong>

Starting at noon in downtown Momence, the annual holiday gathering will commence. Partake in a holiday market/craft fair, strolling carolers, hot chocolate, letters to Santa mailbox and more. At 5 p.m., the lighted parade will begin.

>> 815-472-2001

<strong>Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds — 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee — the craft show will have many handcrafted holiday items and decor for sale.

>> More info: ellen.stringer@gmail.com

<strong>Fill The Bus Toy Drive</strong>

The Dugan family’s annual “Fill the Bus” toy drive will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods — 2054 N. State Rt. 50, Bourbonnais. Look for the River Valley Metro Bus. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card that will be provided to children in the community.

>> <a href="http://bit.ly/dugantoydrive21" target="_blank">bit.ly/dugantoydrive21</a>

<strong>Holiday Toy Drive</strong>

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Kankakee County Community Service, Inc. (KCCSI) is partnering for a holiday toy drive at the KCCSI building located at 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. they will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for all different age groups. Pickup service is available by calling 815-348-7525.

>> <a href="http://kccsi-cap.org" target="_blank">kccsi-cap.org</a>

<strong>8th Annual Strings For Food</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., King Music — 670 W. Broadway, Bradley — is hosting the annual food drive where they will restring a six-string electric or acoustic guitar in exchange for six non-perishable food items. The food donations will benefit Maternity BVM Parish Food Pantry.

>> <a href="http://kingmusic.com" target="_blank">kingmusic.com</a>, 815-935-1115

Dec. 5

<strong>Kankakee Jingle Bell Run</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run is the original festive race for charity. This year, the Kankakee Jingle Bell Run will take place at Kankakee Community College. This fun-filled family event allows participants to embrace the spirit of the season by dressing up in their favorite holiday costumes. The cost is $35 per person. Those interested in volunteering can email illinois@arthritis.org.

>> <a href="http://jbr.org/kankakee" target="_blank">jbr.org/kankakee</a>

<strong>Holidays in Historic Riverview</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a holiday house walk of five Riverview homes. There also will be a tour of the B. Harley Bradley House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Advance tickets are $20 and are available at: Ba Da Bloom Flower Shoppe; Busse & Rieck; Flower Shoppe Inc.; Joy’s Hallmark; Kankakee County Museum; Love Christian Center; Moon Cookie Gallery; Tholen’s Garden Center; or at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org. Tickets will be available for $25 the day of at the Railroad Museum Trolley Barn.

>> 815-935-8534

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

Concert time is 3:30 p.m. at 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. This is the third show of the season and KVSO’s holiday concert, featuring traditional Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza songs.

>> 815-214-9555, office@kvso.org

<strong>KVSO Symphony of Sweets</strong>

Following the afternoon KVSO concert, the KVSO Women’s Guild is hosting a dessert raffle and dinner at Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. Dinner options for adults and children are available, and there will be a live auction.

>> RSVP to Jane, 815-501-9007

Dec. 7

<strong>Tree of Honor</strong>

At 6 p.m., the Kankakee Valley Park District invites residents to gather in Bird Park — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee — to honor active military, veterans and first responders with the lighting of the Tree of Honor. Honor loved ones by purchasing a $10 ornament for the tree. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of care packages for local deployed military members.

>> <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>

5:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Join the City of Kankakee as two local children will be chosen to assist Mayor Chris Curtis in wreathing the lions at Kankakee Public Library. Then, the Kankakee High School drumline leads a march to the Train Depot for the city’s tree lighting. The event also will include Santa, cookies and hot chocolate and carols with the KHS choir.

>> <a href="http://citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov</a>

6:30 p.m. Dec. 3

The 36th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade is set to make its way down Broadway Street again as the village is returning to its traditional parade format after converting to a drive-thru format last year due to the pandemic.

Parade attendees line the roadway while floats make their way down the street at 6:30 p.m. To honor the return, this year’s parade theme is “Jingle All the Way Down Broadway.”